LETTERS: Osler misses the mark in calling out Baylor

Sex and virtue
Mark Osler’s column “The power of one word” [June 13] falsely accuses Baylor University of “...putting effort into somehow ‘supporting’ LGBTQ students while still condemning them.”
Osler’s contention is based on an overly narrow reading of Mark 10:11. When two passages touch on similar subjects, the clearer and more expansive passage weighs more heavily in the application of Biblical truth.
Matthew 19:9 touches on the exact same topic — permissibility of divorce. However, Osler notes that Jesus’ exception (“unchastity”) for divorce is not mentioned in the passage in Mark. Osler makes much of the lack of an exception in Mark, concluding that Baylor is hypocritical in not condemning any subsequent marriage after a first divorce.
Osler’s conclusion is that Baylor, though now granting official club status to the LGBTQ students, is hypocritically leaving all regents and staff, who are in second and third marriages, unscathed by any moral criticism. This is unfair and a misapplication of 20 centuries of Christian church teaching and Biblical interpretation.
The word used by Jesus for a legitimate exception for divorce in Matthew 19:9 (Osler’s “unchastity”) is the Greek word porneia, which in other modern, English translations is rendered “marital unfaithfulness” or “sexual immorality.” This Greek word denotes all sexual activity outside of one man/one woman marriage.
Osler cites Baylor’s statement on human sexuality to include prohibitions on “heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behavior.” But this has been the position of the Christian church — Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and conservative Protestant — since the first century establishment of the early church by Jesus’ followers.
Osler notes that Baylor has made the nod toward allowing an official LGBTQ club to “parry criticism (and possible exclusion from elite sports) while maintaining historical bias.” As a Christian university, Baylor should have held the line on their previous refusal to grant official club status to the LGBTQ students. After all, LGBTQ students should have known of Baylor’s well-publicized statement on human sexuality before applying for admission.
It is, however, not the least bit hypocritical for a Christian institution to affirm “the dignity and worth of all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity” while holding to the Judeo-Christian standard of one man/one woman marriage as the only biblically permissible context for human sexual expression.
We are not defined as human beings by our sexual behavior or choices. Rather, all people find their identity as valued members of the human community by virtue of our creation in the image of God — as eternal souls, with free moral wills, abstract thinking, unique personalities, creativity, etc. This imago Dei is what defines us all, as members of the human family, all of us — equally in need of grace, mercy and forgiveness extended to us by the redemptive death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Warren Fain,
Waco