LETTERS: Osler misses the mark in calling out Baylor

The word used by Jesus for a legitimate exception for divorce in Matthew 19:9 (Osler’s “unchastity”) is the Greek word porneia, which in other modern, English translations is rendered “marital unfaithfulness” or “sexual immorality.” This Greek word denotes all sexual activity outside of one man/one woman marriage.

Osler cites Baylor’s statement on human sexuality to include prohibitions on “heterosexual sex outside of marriage and homosexual behavior.” But this has been the position of the Christian church — Roman Catholic, Eastern Orthodox and conservative Protestant — since the first century establishment of the early church by Jesus’ followers.

Osler notes that Baylor has made the nod toward allowing an official LGBTQ club to “parry criticism (and possible exclusion from elite sports) while maintaining historical bias.” As a Christian university, Baylor should have held the line on their previous refusal to grant official club status to the LGBTQ students. After all, LGBTQ students should have known of Baylor’s well-publicized statement on human sexuality before applying for admission.