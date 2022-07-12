LETTERS: Osler overreached on Catholic ties to Dobbs decision

Catholic analysis

Two courses not taught in law school are biology and statistical analysis. Mark Osler reveals this in his July 3 column [“Faith fundamental to decision”] lamenting the June 24 Supreme Court decision on abortion.

Osler points out the majority opinion mentions the view that life begins at conception and he asserts that this view is “rooted in religious belief.” Osler continues his detective work with his stunning discovery that all the jurists upholding Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization are Roman Catholic. You can guess the conclusion. The University of St. Thomas law professor deduces that the judicial earthquake of June 24 was a product of Catholic faith.

Osler fails on three counts: 1. Life begins at conception is a scientific proposition. Conception, as the union of an egg and sperm, was not established by biologists until the late 1880s, long after Paul wrote his last epistle. 2. Osler’s conclusion that the Catholic religion motivated the majority opinion has the feel of barber shop conversation, not professional statistical analysis. 3. Life beginning at conception was mentioned in the Dobbs opinion. However, this was not central to the judicial reasoning leading to the conclusion that a citizen’s right to abortion is not found in the U.S. Constitution.

I end by pointing out that the majority in the Dobbs case came to the same conclusion as the minority in Roe v. Wade in 1973. Justice Byron White wrote the scathing objection to Roe, ”I find nothing in the language or history of the Constitution to support the Court’s judgment. The Court simply fashions and announces a new constitutional right.”

It is interesting, but proves nothing, to point out that Justice White was an Episcopalian appointed by America’s first Catholic president.

John Pisciotta, Waco

Fading from view

One of the things that has worried me in the last few months is the apparent reduced coverage the news media are giving to the war in Ukraine, especially when compared to the greater coverage early on following Russia’s invasion. And even when there is coverage of Ukraine it seems to take a back seat to other stories such as inflation, reports on the Jan. 6 committee, increasing gun violence, growing divisions within both the Democratic and Republican parties and speculation about the outcome of the 2022 election.

Why is this significant and why do I worry? It will be recalled that Russia experts initially thought Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine was a calculated gamble, believing he could easily and quickly win the war; this wager was predicated on Putin’s assumptions that Americans would lose interest in Ukraine and that NATO countries and other members of the European community over time might not remain unified.

Add to this what we know from communications research. For years scholars have documented the “agenda setting” function of the media. This research demonstrates how the quantity and perspective of media stories affect what the public thinks is important. As a result, we must wonder if the media’s current coverage of Ukraine actually is helping to make Putin’s gamble less of a gamble — and more of a sure bet.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin