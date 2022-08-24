LETTERS: Osler superb as always, but asserts false equivalencies

He’s right, but ...

In his otherwise superb column in the Tribune-Herald [“Our dialogue, now dangerous,” Aug. 21], Mark Osler asserts two false equivalences, understood commonly as “comparing apples to oranges.” (They are both fruits, but there are notable differences between them.)

Osler writes about two acts of violence that were likely driven “in response to public messages by revered leaders” — the Salman Rushdie stabbing, performed in response to the “fatwa” of an Iranian leader; and Ricky Shiffer’s storming of a Cincinnati FBI office, shortly after Trump’s condemnation of the FBI’s legally sanctioned search of Mar-a-Lago. So far, so good.

Then Osler goes on to say, “Certainly, it isn’t just right-wing leaders and media that inspire violence.” Also, true. But the counter example he provides — James Hodgkinson’s atrocious shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice — is misleading. While Shiffer’s Truth Social media account contained specific references to Trump’s denunciation of the Mar-a-Lago search — that is, a more-or-less direct connection existed between Shiffer’s actions and Trump’s rhetoric — that was simply not the case in Hodgkinson’s shooting. Here, Osler simply states that Hodgkinson “was thought … to have been moved to action by denouncements of Republicans.” Yes, Hodgkinson supported the left-wing Bernie Sanders, but Sanders has nowhere even intimated calls for acts of violence against institutions of Congress.

The second false equivalency occurs when Osler compares Democrats who call conservatives “fascists” with Republicans who “denounce progressives as a threat to America.” Obviously, as Liz Cheney has demonstrated, not all conservatives are fascists. But make no mistake, Trumpism is at heart a fascist movement (read Madeleine Albright’s 2018 book “Fascism: A Warning”). Progressives, of whatever stripe, in opposition to Trumpism, are trying their level best to preserve democracy, not destroy it. Osler sidesteps the anti-democratic warning Albright provides. And no person in their right mind would call Albright a radical leftist.

Jack Wright, Waco

Food foundation

Mia Medina’s Aug. 14 letter regarding children and the change to “free” school lunches needs to be emphasized.

Children need nutritious food for their brains and bodies to grow. What they eat at the beginning of their lives determines their capability for learning and their physical and mental health — not only now, but as adults, too.

After all when a house is built, the contractor does not focus on the roof first. If we use shoddy materials, the house will not last — neither will our children, and they are our future. Powdered donuts, soft drinks, waffles with an emphasis on syrup and chips at home will produce an inferior person.

I encourage caregivers to learn about healthy, nutritious and at-hand, easy foods to feed their children, available through school and community programs. We all win.

Nancy Marquis, Waco