LETTERS: Our readers go postal

Slowing postal service is adversely affecting our family’s quality of life. In early April, I brought my mother to live with us in Bryan, moving her from her assisted living facility in Waco which at last count has since had at least nine COVID-19 deaths. We changed Mom’s Waco Tribune-Herald subscription to be delivered by mail to our home in Bryan. That print subscription costs more than $400 a year but reading the Waco paper in print is part of Mom's daily routine and a connection to home.
Waco Trib circulation staff assures me that the papers are mailed daily, but I expected a delivery lag of a few days before each issue would be delivered by periodicals class. However, in the first two weeks of August, delivery time has dropped from 3 days (so we know that’s possible) to an average of 24 days from issue date to delivery. About half the time, we receive no paper at all on a USPS delivery day. On other days, we receive a batch of anywhere from 2 to 10 issues with publication dates 8 to 40 days prior.
This is less of a hardship than waiting on a prescription to be delivered by mail, but I believe it’s an unfortunate and unnecessary hardship brought on by the Trump administration’s assault on the U.S. Postal Service.
Harriet Smith, Bryan
I hear all the talk about voting by mail. I'm not even talking about fraud. We all know when we mail a letter, we have no idea how many days it will take to get there. With all the mail being sent for an election of this importance, thousands of post offices in the United States may well be overstuffed with mail. How can I be sure my vote doesn't get lost? When would the post office know when they receive the latest mail-in vote? Do they wait a week or when would be the time limit? Then when would we know the final winner? Then there are places where votes have to be counted. We might have to wait weeks or months.
I have a better idea. Let's go to our election places and wear masks like we do when we shop or eat out. Draw lines six feet apart. If you have only eight voting booths, let only eight people in at a time. Space booths six feet apart and enclose them. This way, we can find out how our communities, states and nation voted the same day. And this way I will be sure my vote is counted.
If all go by these guidelines, it would be as safe as going in Walmart and a lot safer than thousands who attended the funeral for a congressman where there was no distancing and not many wearing masks.
Jerry Willett, Lorena
EDITOR'S NOTE: Just in the interest of accuracy, thousands of mourners did not attend the funeral of late Congressman John Lewis but rather only about 200 or so; many wore masks; and, yes, physical distancing was employed. The idea that thousands attended and observed no safety precautions is a canard spread by right-wing social media, which has an abysmal record for accuracy if that's even their intent.
Someone gets it
Thank you for running the column "Talking big can backfire big" by Jonah Goldberg. It was simply honest and logical. It was refreshing to read a practical take on the reality of political rhetoric and promises that just cannot be easily or successfully done. No matter which way you lean, the truth of Jonah’s words remind me that someone out there “gets it!”
Melodie Robison, Waco
