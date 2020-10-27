LETTERS: Our readers sound off on voting, issues, candidates

Voting a pleasure

We were pleasantly surprised with our voting experience a week ago Tuesday. We have voted early at the First Assembly of God church on Bosque Boulevard the past 10 or 15 years. We never had to wait more than just a few minutes to get in to vote. Yet this season we drove by several times for a week and there was always a long line stretching along the back of the main church building.

One afternoon we drove by and the line looked shorter, so we parked. By the time we had walked around the church the line was much longer than we thought. We decided that since we were there we might as well stay. We were in line only a couple of minutes when we saw a man slowly walking along the line. It looked like he was wanting to find a place where he could cut in the line and not have to go to the end of the line. As he got close to us, he stopped. He asked if we could stand in line for 30 minutes. Being a man, I was not about to admit that it would be hard for me but my wife stated she would have trouble.