LETTERS: Our scientific failure, our homelessness failure, our masking failure

Masking matters
Managers of many Waco stores and businesses tell me they cannot require customers to wear masks inside their stores; customers who don’t want to wear masks would be offended if they were told to put on masks or leave. To them I say: “I am also your customer! I’m offended that you don’t enforce the signs at your stores’ or businesses’ entrances! The signs say people entering must wear masks. Then you allow customers to roam around, shop, look, without masks or with masks pulled down. And you don’t enforce the social distancing indicated by the footprints or arrows on your floors.”
To you, store and business managers, I say “I am your customer and I am offended when you don’t require other customers to keep me safe inside your place of business. Why is my being offended less important to you than their being offended?” Please, please require your customers and employees to wear masks for my sake; for everyone’s sake.
Roger Olson, Waco
About the homeless
Yesterday I drove down Franklin Avenue and saw a homeless camp under the bridge — probably 15 homeless people, not including the guys by Chick-fil-A and Franklin and New Road already panhandling). I feel for their situation, but we enable them by allowing them to break the law. Three steps to fix homelessness in Waco. 1. Stop all panhandling. 2. Remove all public camp sites and throw away all their stuff. 3. Create a mentor program with volunteers to assist the homeless to become a part of society.
Right now, we’re losing this fight and the homeless are not being served by allowing them to live like this. If we have a zero tolerance with homeless behavior in McLennan County, we’ll be helping the homeless far more than allowing them to live at such a low level while negatively impacting the entire community.
Andy Sheehy, Waco
Trump & science
The COVID-19 response has been the greatest scientific failure in the United States in the era of institutional science. Academics try to shift the blame to politicians when it lies squarely at their own feet. The only way the outcome could have differed and the darling test and trace worked is if all borders and travel had been shut in January. Where were the clucking “experts” then? Dithering.
China had not yet clamped down on sharing data. Ai Fen, head of emergency in Wuhan got PCR results showing a SARS-like coronavirus Dec. 30. Research about the SARS-2 genome was published by a Chinese lab Jan 12. Human transmission was confirmed shortly thereafter.
By Jan. 6, flights from China to Hong Kong were being screened with temperature guns. The U.S. “expert” response:
Jan. 21, Dr. Anthony Fauci: (Virus) “is not a major threat to the people of the United States.”
Jan. 28, Fauci: “The driver of an outbreak has always been a symptomatic person… An epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers.”
Feb. 3, CDC’s Nancy Messonnier: (The United States) “has time to prepare…”
Feb. 17, Fauci: (Danger is) “Just miniscule…people wearing masks now is just not relevant.”
Feb. 29, CDC: “This virus is NOT [their capitals] currently spreading in the community in the United States.”
When the “experts” finally awoke in late March, they recommended lockdowns when it was already far too late without destroying the economy.
President Trump did listen to the science. He should not have.
Gordon Lehman, Santa Rosa, Calif.
