LETTERS: Our scientific failure, our homelessness failure, our masking failure

Masking matters

Managers of many Waco stores and businesses tell me they cannot require customers to wear masks inside their stores; customers who don’t want to wear masks would be offended if they were told to put on masks or leave. To them I say: “I am also your customer! I’m offended that you don’t enforce the signs at your stores’ or businesses’ entrances! The signs say people entering must wear masks. Then you allow customers to roam around, shop, look, without masks or with masks pulled down. And you don’t enforce the social distancing indicated by the footprints or arrows on your floors.”

To you, store and business managers, I say “I am your customer and I am offended when you don’t require other customers to keep me safe inside your place of business. Why is my being offended less important to you than their being offended?” Please, please require your customers and employees to wear masks for my sake; for everyone’s sake.

Roger Olson, Waco

About the homeless