LETTERS: Outraged about guns, big oil and pondering 'Mr. Smith'

Age limit change

I’m completely stunned that the Republicans in the Senate are not even going to consider raising the age of AR-15 ownership from 18 to 21. I’m equally surprised that members from the left side of the aisle are going to sit on their hands like an unruly student with a dunce cap on and allow anything but what we all know needs to be done. They won’t even allow gun clip capacity limitations to be on the table. And the Democratic House is wanting to embrace the current proposal without even a small effort to fight the most important thing that almost all Americans agree on — 18-year-olds nowadays aren’t mature and responsible enough to own such a powerful weapon.

Now is not the time to take baby steps.

Gone are the days when Billy got a BB gun at 12 years old, dad took the time to show Billy responsible gun safety and, gradually, after a couple of years, graduated him to a .22 single shot rifle, and at 17 or 18 years old allowed Billy to own a .410 shotgun. Commonly the most powerful gun used was a deer rife, only between November and January to hunt in season.

I’m amazed at how the far right screams and hollers and stomps about the rights of children at six weeks of conception and seems to not give a care about our children after they’re born and are blessing our lives with their early years. We as American citizens should have some sort of say other than the lunatic soapbox social media.

Stephen Davies, Waco

Big oil bilkers

There is no reason for gas prices to increase. The fact is the oil owners know electric cars will end their gold mines. The fact that the Earth will start having much better air for people to breathe is of no concern to the oil owners. Their life is all about money as you can certainly see right now. It is up to the people to help the Earth to obtain much better air and cost.

So, think about what you can do to help start our planet producing better air, and we all save money. If we continue with what we have now we will not like the changes. We already we have seen changes to our atmosphere and money. It is our choice.

Jim Denton, Gatesville

Paging Mr. Smith?

Here is a question for our leaders in Washington, D.C. — both parties: Have you seen the movie with Jimmy Stewart, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” by director Frank Capra? This movie is a 1939 political drama considered one of the greatest films of all time. I just wonder if some have really seen it, or have just heard of it, and what was their real opinion of this classic screen depiction of the Senate. Maybe they saw this movie and learned something about leadership, inspiration and devotion to country. Hope so!

Ben Hagins, Woodway

Human sacrifice

If reasonable gun laws cannot be passed, legislators, then pass a law allowing human sacrifice. Human sacrifice was done to honor a person’s god. In this case, the god of guns, replacement theory, critical race theory, anti-abortion, disagreements, “I’m in power,” wrong religion, mental health problems or anything else you want as your god. That way when school killings or killings like in Buffalo occur, the shooter can just say, “I was offering a sacrifice to my god.” Then, legislators, you won’t have to do anything, like you are doing now.

Annie Hollenbeck, Hewitt