LETTERS: Paging Sen. Birdwell, and more Capitol attack fallout

Opposite of Jesus

Jesus told the truth. Trump is a liar and a cheat. What else would you call a guy who won’t play by the rules unless he wins? Jesus is “the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). Jesus loved people and had compassion for them. Trump manhandles women and bullies and browbeats men. Jesus died for all humans. Trump is a racist who wants “law and order” only for innocent black protestors. Jesus worked through peace. Trump advocates violence. Jesus sacrificed himself for others. Trump is a megalomaniac who cares only about his own power. To chant “USA” while attacking the United States Congress like a bunch of soccer hooligans is bad enough. The blasphemy of that “Jesus” flag is equally, if not more, repellent to me as a Christian.