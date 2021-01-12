LETTERS: Paging Sen. Birdwell, and more Capitol attack fallout

Opposite of Jesus
One of the most disturbing sights during the horrible attack on the Capitol Wednesday was the waving of a “Jesus” sign. Jesus is the complete opposite of Donald Trump.
Jesus told the truth. Trump is a liar and a cheat. What else would you call a guy who won’t play by the rules unless he wins? Jesus is “the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). Jesus loved people and had compassion for them. Trump manhandles women and bullies and browbeats men. Jesus died for all humans. Trump is a racist who wants “law and order” only for innocent black protestors. Jesus worked through peace. Trump advocates violence. Jesus sacrificed himself for others. Trump is a megalomaniac who cares only about his own power. To chant “USA” while attacking the United States Congress like a bunch of soccer hooligans is bad enough. The blasphemy of that “Jesus” flag is equally, if not more, repellent to me as a Christian.
Gretchen Schwarz, Waco
Remove Cruz
Gov. Abbott, I have not seen you asking for Sen. Cruz’s resignation.
If you do not know what to do about the recent domestic terror attacks by members of the Republican Party, I submit to you Peggy Noonan’s op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. She has figured it out and responded with a clear and swift course of action.
I demand you act. You are the elected official that must act.
What action, you ask? From the article: “To the devil’s apprentices, Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz ... they have proved themselves punks practicing punk politics. ... Here’s to you, boys. Did you see the broken glass, the crowd roaming the halls like vandals in late Rome, the staff cowering in locked closets and barricading offices? Look on your mighty works and despair. The price they will pay is up to their states. But the reputational cost should be harsh and high.”
This is on you, Gov. Abbott.
Require the resignation of the junior senator today.
JP Lindsey, Waco
Remove Pelosi
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s move to impeach our president in his last week in office should take place to ensure, in her words, “this unhinged president” does not incite mob riots from some unjustified supporters over the next week.”
The truth of the matter is: If this unhinged lady doesn’t get her way she may incite mob riots from antifa as in the past.
This unhinged lady needs to be removed from office immediately.
Don Collins, Waco
Paging Birdwell
State Sen. Birdwell, when was the state of Texas told that they, not the federal government, would be responsible for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine? Why didn’t the state move forward and have a plan in place at least by the end of summer to distribute the vaccine? What are you doing to see that McLennan County is getting its share of the vaccine? Other counties are well into the vaccinating process while McLennan County has barely started.
Do you feel that you have any responsibility for the extremely poor planning and response from the state and federal governments on this rollout of the vaccine?
Robert Morrow, Waco