LETTERS: Pair of letters draws ire of reader

Hold my beer
I initially thought I was reading a parody piece on Aug. 6 until I realized that the letters from Gary Pate and Sharon Bates consisted of the same troubled relationship with truth and facts that their hero, Donald J. Trump, often struggles with.
For starters, Bates claims that “Trump was never impeached,” an astonishing assertion that an eighth-grade student with a passing familiarity of U.S. history would know to be blatantly false — the U.S. House of Representatives passed articles of impeachments against Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and Trump (twice, but hey, who’s counting?). Though the U.S. Senate chose not to convict, that does not magically erase the fact that they were actually impeached.
But Bates’ lack of self-awareness didn’t stop there. After defending “the people who stormed the Capitol,” she invokes the same verb when fretting about the “illegals storming our country.” Her run-on sentence continues with boogeyman-like distress regarding “drug dealers, murderers ... hav[ing] to be vaccinated [and] wear masks.” This scaremongering is capped off with a superfluous “Jesus Christ is my president.” Perhaps I’m guilty of having missed a news cycle or two but I’d love to ask Bates when was it that the big JC was actually elected president? How many states did he carry? Did he run as a Republican or — clutch the pearls here — a Democrat?
Seemingly turning to Bates to say, “Here, hold my beer,” Pate was not to be outdone. He accuses “budding socialists” (i.e. Democrats) of having “probably colluded with China to release a pandemic,” yet he feels absolutely no need to support such a outlandish claim with actual facts.
But Pate was just getting wound up. In near-orgasmic fervor, he goes on to enthuse about the four years of “winning, winning and more winning” during the one-term presidency of Donald Trump. Survey says “no”:
Trump promised that he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it. Fact: it didn’t happen.
He promised to get rid of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). Fact: it didn’t happen.
Trump promised to eliminate the federal debt. Fact: it didn’t happen; instead, it skyrocketed because of Trump’s $1.9 trillion tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.
And because the right loves to revel in the gaffes of the “flea brain [presently] in the White House,” let’s remember:
Trump once confused 9/11 with 7-Eleven during a campaign rally back in 2016.
He mistook the Virgin Islands as a separate nation and not part of U.S. territory.
Covfefe?
Space does not permit me to touch on other “winning” aspects of Trump’s one-term presidency, like the complete mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis; the cringeworthy separation and detention of parents and children at the Texas-Mexico border; and the overall deterioration of our global standing among our allies.