LETTERS: Pair of letters draws ire of reader

Seemingly turning to Bates to say, “Here, hold my beer,” Pate was not to be outdone. He accuses “budding socialists” (i.e. Democrats) of having “probably colluded with China to release a pandemic,” yet he feels absolutely no need to support such a outlandish claim with actual facts.

But Pate was just getting wound up. In near-orgasmic fervor, he goes on to enthuse about the four years of “winning, winning and more winning” during the one-term presidency of Donald Trump. Survey says “no”:

Trump promised that he would build a wall and Mexico would pay for it. Fact: it didn’t happen.

He promised to get rid of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare). Fact: it didn’t happen.

Trump promised to eliminate the federal debt. Fact: it didn’t happen; instead, it skyrocketed because of Trump’s $1.9 trillion tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy.

And because the right loves to revel in the gaffes of the “flea brain [presently] in the White House,” let’s remember:

Trump once confused 9/11 with 7-Eleven during a campaign rally back in 2016.

He mistook the Virgin Islands as a separate nation and not part of U.S. territory.

Covfefe?