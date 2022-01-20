LETTERS: Partisanship has been part of high court for a long time

Whiny diatribe

The opinion piece “Losing faith in high court” by Erwin Chemerinsky and Jeffrey Abramson in Wednesday’s Trib, lamenting that ideological decisions and a partisan process erode credibility, was a whiny diatribe by two academics who should know better. News flash: This has always been the case with the Supreme Court for at least the last 50 years. Their complaint is only because now in the last year the shoe is on the other foot, which like all liberals think, makes it unfair. The fact that they are the dean of the School of Law at Cal Berkeley and a professor of law and government at The University of Texas at Austin, respectively, plus writing this opinion piece for The Los Angeles Times, was a good indicator of where their opinions were going, or I just made a lucky guess.

The bottom line is they can’t stand it when the court’s conservatives interpret the Constitution instead of making ideological decisions, which the court’s liberals have always done. For example, two hot button issues they mention will either be ruled on such as abortion, which is clearly not in the Constitution, or have been ruled on, such as gun rights, which clearly is, by way of the Second Amendment. They don’t like it when that pesky Constitution gets in the way of the outcome they desire. They try to legitimize their argument by throwing out Gallup polling, which is totally biased by the questions asked. They bemoan, “What should we tell our students?” Here is an idea: This is what the majority of Americans want and what the Constitution says, despite their feelings. I admit this might be difficult to accept for the snowflakes.