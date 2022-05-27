LETTERS: Passion you feel for change is necessary and powerful

Necessity of hope

Man, sometimes you just don’t have the words for the situations around you. And this is not to somehow find the magic words to provide salve for our wounds. It’s okay to not know why this happened right now and to sit in the pain of evil and grief. It’s uncomfortable and we want to wrestle away from the heavy grip.

Yesterday as I read through the ongoing news of Uvalde I ran across a statement that had “thoughts and prayers” crossed out and replaced with “policy and change.” And my heart sank a little deeper. Not in a way of “As soon as we took Jesus out of public schools we had problems.” But more of a deep sadness for our world that seems to be growing weary of hanging onto hope.

Hope for a cure. Hope for a normal way of life. Hope for peace. Hope for racial reconciliation. Hope for justice to be served. Just hope … you fill in the blank. I get the sentiment of the statement. I, too, am tired of people offering pleasantries as Band-Aids for our gaping emotional, physical and relational wounds. It did not take any more effort for one to post a statement about policies as it did for thoughts and prayers.

See, I read that and thought, “Why not both?” Let us find ourselves putting our hope into action. Anyone who knows me knows change is a foundational heartbeat of my life and career, yet so are my thoughts and my hope. I choose to hope in Jesus and for the hope he is, and will, bring to our weary world (if you want to know more about that we can chat). You may find your hope somewhere else or in someone else. That is not the concern, but rather do you have hope, or have you lost sight of that?

Our world is weary of many things — many things we see in the news on a global level. But friends, your families are hurting, your friends are hurting, your co-workers are aching and you may be weary as you grapple for the last remaining thread of hope. Let us begin to build hope in kindness to our neighbor, faithfully showing up for those who can’t find their way, speaking up when we see wrong, or just simply opening the door for the person behind you.

Life is hard right now. I feel it and know you do. But as we sit in this hard place, what are you believing for? What is your “why” for life right now? My friends, it doesn’t have to be thoughts and prayers or policy and change. The passion you feel in your soul that says “something has to change” is necessary and powerful as you see opportunities for love, change through our justice/political system, letters to policymakers, inspiring as you discuss these things with others. Let it burn and burn deep. Be uncomfortable in the grief and pain. We will step out of this, but it will be different … it just has to be different.

Deep love and hope to each of you.

Pam McKown, Lorena