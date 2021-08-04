LETTERS: Patriots, here's all of our Constitution

In its entirety
Are you a true patriot? Do you profess a love for the Constitution? Let’s take a look and see how much you really love it. We’ll start with the preamble:
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Have you ever read more beautiful words? How many millions of people around the world have been inspired by this and copied our Constitution?
Now let’s go to the amendments. Let’s see if you know them without Googling. We’ll start with the Bill of Rights, the first 10. How about the First Amendment — do you like this one?
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Moving on, we all know that many people profess their love for the Second Amendment:
A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
The Third Amendment is obsolete, since troops are not being quartered in private homes nowadays. The Fourth Amendment ensures the right of the people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures. The Fifth Amendment says a person who is arrested has to be indicted by a grand jury of that person’s peers, that no one can be tried twice for the same crime and that a person can’t be forced to incriminate himself or herself in court.
I’ll bet you love this one.
The Sixth Amendment says you have a right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury from the state or district in which the crime is committed, that you have to be informed of the charges and that you have the right to call witnesses in your defense. The Seventh Amendment says you have the right to a jury trial in civil cases. The Eighth Amendment protects you against excessive bail and “cruel and unusual punishment.” The Ninth Amendment ensures that other rights cannot be denied to the people.
The Tenth Amendment says that powers not delegated to the federal government nor prohibited to the States, are reserved to the States, or to the people.
And then there are the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments. The 13th says that slavery or involuntary servitude shall not be implemented except as punishment for a crime, although some people seem to have gotten around that one. The 14th says that no one born or naturalized in the United States can be denied equal protection. The 15th prohibits the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote because of race, color or previous condition of servitude.
Were you listening to that one?
Then there’s the 16th Amendment, which institutes the federal income tax.
What do you think about this one?
Now let’s skip to the 18th Amendment, which makes the manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors a federal crime.
Did you like this one?
The 19th stipulates that the right to vote “shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex.”
You’re okay with that one, right?
And then we go to the 21st Amendment, which repeals the 18th.
Did you celebrate this one?
So were there some that you liked and some that you didn’t like?
Okay. Are you still in love with the Constitution, or are you just a pretender?
Glenn Gilbert, Waco