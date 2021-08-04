LETTERS: Patriots, here's all of our Constitution

The Third Amendment is obsolete, since troops are not being quartered in private homes nowadays. The Fourth Amendment ensures the right of the people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures. The Fifth Amendment says a person who is arrested has to be indicted by a grand jury of that person’s peers, that no one can be tried twice for the same crime and that a person can’t be forced to incriminate himself or herself in court.

I’ll bet you love this one.

The Sixth Amendment says you have a right to a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury from the state or district in which the crime is committed, that you have to be informed of the charges and that you have the right to call witnesses in your defense. The Seventh Amendment says you have the right to a jury trial in civil cases. The Eighth Amendment protects you against excessive bail and “cruel and unusual punishment.” The Ninth Amendment ensures that other rights cannot be denied to the people.

The Tenth Amendment says that powers not delegated to the federal government nor prohibited to the States, are reserved to the States, or to the people.