Shame, again

I am disappointed but hardly surprised that Texas senators voted on Saturday to acquit Attorney General Ken Paxton on all of the articles of impeachment. The majority of Republican senators did what was easy and expedient, providing a negative example for the country.

Sadly, the impeachment vote confirmed my cynical and disheartened view of Texas politics. Texas’ three leaders (governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general) have been mean, vindictive and insensitive to the needs of their constituents. Each has been using the Trump and MAGA playbook, placing political fortune above moral, ethical and legal principles. Watching Paxton’s attorneys during his impeachment trial provides ample evidence of this shameful tendency. For example, both the tone and content of defense attorney Tony Buzbee’s closing statement echoed Donald Trump’s rhetoric lashing out against prosecutors who have indicted him.

I hope American citizens take notice and don’t follow Texas’ lead. I have lived in Texas since 1978. Most of that time I have been a proud resident of the state. But not today. Like so many days in recent history, I am ashamed to be a Texan.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin

Woodway woes

I was present also at the Sept. 11 Woodway City Council meeting and left shaking my head at what I had just witnessed. So much hate and anger that was displayed by a faction of the Woodway residents made me wonder why I moved here three years ago.

I love this community and appreciate all of the benefits that Woodway provides, but the hostility that I witnessed from supposedly grown adults was saddening indeed.

There are ways to solve disagreements without, as Jan Smith put it so well, berating and threatening [Letters, Sept. 14].

Please be kinder and do better.

Bill Swartz, Woodway

Driving in Waco

Brice Cherry’s recent column could have been written by me — at least the part concerning learning to drive [“I-35 action even wilder than F1,” Aug. 22]. I did teach both my daughter and son; we used to practice in the mall parking lot on Sunday mornings, with no real traffic. Of course, that was more than 30 years ago. Much has changed since then.

Information to share: If possible, drive in the middle lane. That way, it isn’t a fight to get over for any turn — just one lane vs. two. Give time to change lanes. Observe street signs for directions. Always use your turn signals, even for lane changes; it alerts other drivers as to your intentions. The more everybody knows, the safer for all.

If safe, do your best to let other vehicles into moving traffic. The other driver will be (usually) grateful, if not surprised, and you’ll feel good, too. (Remember karma?)

Besides a repeated habit of checking your rearview mirror and keeping a couple of car lengths between other cars as necessary, observe the front wheel movements of other cars, especially in front of you. Advance warning is always a good thing when driving.

Teaching safe driving today is a challenge. Probably because so few people are taught rules, period.

Nancy Marquis, Waco