Trial will tell

Regarding Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment, he should be judged based on whether the actions of which he is accused are true, and if so, removed from office.

There are many other good people that could serve honorably as Texas’ attorney general and who can honorably further conservative ideals without abusing public office and without exhibiting moral turpitude or generally reprehensible behavior.

Surely it is appropriate and necessary to require at least a minimal level of ethical and moral behavior from our public leaders, and the charges against him, if true, seem to easily require his removal from public office by the Texas Senate.

Politics should have no bearing on the facts of the allegations, and politics should not influence decisions by the Senate as to whether his actions, if true, make him unsuitable to be Texas Attorney General.

Ottis Foster, McGregor

EVs win

In a recent column in the Trib [“The real problem with electric cars,” Aug. 31], John Crisp asserts that electric vehicles are not effective in addressing the climate crisis. Given the urgency of switching to EVs, I must refute his claims.

1. Crisp notes that because of the large volume of CO2 released during EV manufacturing, some EVs must be driven 68,000 miles to break even on carbon emissions. Since most vehicles are driven more than 68,000 miles, Crisp has highlighted the opposite reality — that lifetime greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of most EVs are lower than those of traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Confirming this, the EPA’s “Green Vehicle Guide” states that “The greenhouse gas emissions associated with an electric vehicle over its lifetime are typically lower than those from an average gasoline-powered vehicle, even when accounting for manufacturing.”

2. Crisp implies that EVs must actually be dirty, because some electricity used for charging is derived from burning coal. Again, the EPA notes that “EVs typically have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline cars, even when accounting for the electricity used for charging.” My review of the peer-reviewed literature supports this EPA statement. And as our electric grid contains increasing amounts of renewable energy, EVs charged from this grid become even cleaner over time — while GHG emissions of ICE vehicles will not decrease.

3. Crisp’s observation that EVs have no tailpipe is accurate. But missing is the significance: About 53,000 annual premature deaths in the U.S. result from the tailpipe pollution of ICE vehicles, according to research in the scientific journal Atmospheric Environment published in 2013. Thus, any replacement of ICE vehicles with EVs will save lives.

4. Finally, I agree with Crisp’s suggestion that we need smaller homes, less air travel and less consumption of meat. But these strategies do not prevent EV adoption — indeed, given the enormous challenge of the climate crisis, we need to employ all effective mitigation strategies simultaneously.

Alan D. Northcutt, Waco