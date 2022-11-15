LETTERS: Perhaps Baylor could use endowment to help Waco; Griddle thanks; Marlin VA kudos

Local help?

As a Waco resident with no particular ties to Baylor University, I noted W. Richard Turner’s Nov. 11 letter discussing BU’s $2 billion endowment fund, in which he compares it to those of Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University, our state colleges and several large private Texas colleges with no religious affiliations. Turner ends by asking whether such endowment funds might not be better spent on scholarships, research or other student life concerns rather than on new or updated sports facilities.

Several years ago, when Baylor was in the planning stages for McLane Stadium, I remember thinking about all the low-income and minority families in the area around the proposed site whose lives would be changed by the new facility. Nevertheless, BU built it and has since started a number of new buildings including a terrific new visitor center. Currently under construction is a brand-new $213 million basketball pavilion.

Now, I understand the role of collegiate sports in funding top level universities. But when I read Turner’s letter, the question that has often popped up in my mind over recent years came back to me: Wouldn’t it be great if Baylor, the largest Baptist university in the world, used more of that endowment money to heed Jesus’ call to feed the poor, house the homeless, comfort and support the disadvantaged? There are a lot of neighborhoods in Waco that could use a lot more help to improve the quality of their lives and the hopes for their children’s future.

What would Jesus do?

Michael Jones, Waco

Help appreciated

Thank you to the Waco Trib for printing my request for info on The Griddle. And many thank-you’s to all those who responded, some in this paper, several in person. All provided information on the South Valley Mills location, which I did not know about. A few sent texts of old photos and references to photos in Waco history books that I missed.

Thank you especially to Sandra Spears in the Sunday paper with her note about the location on Herring Avenue. I vaguely recalled that one but no one else could, nor could I figure out why I thought of it, and wondered if I wasn’t confusing it with a Kim’s that was there later.

Thank you to all who helped.

Mike Blaskiewicz, Waco

Boost for Marlin

An “attaboy” to KAM Medical Group for having the foresight and even courage to bring the old Marlin VA hospital into the future. We need a psychiatric facility willing and able to furnish treatments once considered improper. After concentrated research, these new treatments have been found to be very effective in the treatment of PTSD, depression (with suicidal attempts and ideations) and anxiety — all found throughout today’s world.

Perhaps having this facility locally will allow people who do not admit to these problems easily for many reasons the permission to seek help. Thank you — please do not lose faith with your plans.

Nancy Marquis, Waco