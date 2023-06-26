Who benefits?

In response to Ray Perryman’s column about Chapter 313 [“Chapter 313 replacement keeps Texas in business,” June 17], why doesn’t he discuss how the residential and small business property owners of Texas subsidize these “giveaways” to companies?

Simple online searches show many broken promises from Chapter 313 projects around the state — especially those projects involving wind and solar.

Most of us had our tax valuations go up a lot this year, yet these companies get tax breaks of 90% or more.

Guess who has to make up the difference? We all do. The valuations for us regular property owners will continue to go up every year, but these companies get the luxury of having their valuations locked.

Why doesn’t he mention many of these companies are coming to Texas anyway? They don’t need these tax breaks to draw them here.

Why doesn’t he discuss the “job creation waivers,” which allow these companies to bypass the requirements to create a certain number of jobs?

Why doesn’t he discuss the unimpressive wages these jobs often provide?

In fact, small businesses in this state often directly generate more jobs and better wages than many of these projects. Yet small businesses are usually not eligible for this program.

Why doesn’t he discuss the secrecy and lack of transparency which are hallmarks of these developments?

The Legislature keeps arguing how to reform the tax code to provide relief on residential property taxes — why not start by ending the corporate giveaways?

Who benefits from these tax breaks? In the case of Chapter 313/House Bill 5, the benefit is clearly not for the residents, the small businesses and the regular taxpayers of this state.

Kimberly A. Nors,

Georgetown

Who decides?

Cheryl Bohde’s June 18 letter argues that school librarians should decide what books and materials are appropriate in the public schools. She accurately identifies the real issue: Who should decide what is appropriate?

In Texas, three publicly elected bodies are ultimately responsible for school book and teaching standards: the Texas Legislature, the Texas Board of Education and the local school board. These elected officials may be wrong, but they represent the people and reflect community values. (In the 2021 campaign for governor of Virginia, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe made the mistake of saying, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” That’s why he lost that election to a Republican in a blue state.)

Over the last four decades of the 20th century, East Texas conservatives Mel and Norma Gabler exercised great influence over the selection of public school textbooks. Because Texas is such a large state, many publishers allowed Texas to effectively set the standard for textbooks nationwide. The Gablers are now gone, and so are the standards for what is appropriate. State legislatures are now filling that gap. Some, like Florida, are doing that in an aggressive, partisan manner, probably violating the First Amendment.

School administrators are under pressure to please the U.S. Department of Education, book publishers and teacher unions. When legislatures and school boards establish standards, that’s not book banning. No activist group has a right to place their books in public schools. We do, however, need a better, more orderly process for resolving conflicts over books.

Each local school board should establish a public committee to hear concerns about books. Each board member should appoint a person whom they trust to represent them. I believe that would reconcile school book selection with state law and community values.

Charles Reed, Waco