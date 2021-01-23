LETTERS: Pete Sessions' explainer not flying; we're already socialists

For Pete’s sake

I read Pete Sessions’ disingenuous rationale for his “go along to get along” challenge to states’ Electoral College votes. Sessions, who lives in District 17 only to meet minimum requirements, must believe us country rednecks are even more uninformed than he is. If the misguided and futile effort to decertify electoral votes was “not intended to alter the outcome [of the presidential election]”, then why go down that path? By his unquestioned support of Mr. Trump, Sessions once again shows that his interests include only himself, and do not include residents of District 17.

I would love to see that tube of lipstick that Pete Sessions used to put on that pig. His column on Jan. 21 stating that it was never his intent to stop the election of Joe Biden is both laughable and tragic. To even try to compare the 2020 “stop the steal” campaign where Biden won by over 7 million votes with the 2000 Bush v. Gore election that was within a few hundred votes in Florida is beyond the pale. Yes, procedurally the objections were the same, but the intent and coordination behind the objections was completely different. He claims that the election needs “further evaluation,” because … why? Were 60-plus court decisions not enough to evaluate the outcome for you?