LETTERS: Political Leftout asks if we're still foolish; catching an immigrant bus and discuss solutions

Are we fools?

When people ask me if I am a Democrat, Republican, libertarian, socialist or whatever, I tell them none of the above. I am one of the Leftouts. I remember a time when something called a consensus mattered. This is a fancy way of saying that the interests of a majority matters. I was taught that the rights of individuals end when they conflict with the best interest of the consensus. Self-reliance and personal responsibility mattered. It is now a matter of the world owes me. Catering to special interests by politicians of every persuasion will destroy our country.

A famous quote often attributed to Abraham Lincoln reads, “You can fool all of the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time, but you can never fool all of the people of the time.” When these words prevail, our democracy thrives. This is why it takes nearly a year to allow candidates to present their views before they are elected. It is when evil people from every political party — Democrats, Republicans, etc. — try to manipulate elections that we all lose. Unfortunately, currently the evil ones prevail, and we all are Leftouts. While we currently seem to be evenly divided that is hardly a consensus. We need to wake up. Organized political groups are destroying our country. Democracy is not for sale. It is not owned by any single group. It belongs to everyone who believes in self-reliance and personal responsibility. Academic achievement or ill-gotten wealth does not entitle anyone to special privilege. Jefferson only had it half right: It is in the sight of God we are all equal and we will be judged accordingly.

In two years we will have yet another opportunity to prove we are not fooled by those who deceive.

Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway

A low bar

Sad that the Republicans in Congress consider the vote to adjourn the other night a victory for the American people. Quite sad.

Calvin Slonaker, Waco

Catch the bus

In response to William Phillipson calling our governor a Grinch [Letters, Dec. 29] for transporting illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., he needs to get his facts from more than mainstream liberal media to get the whole story.

The federal government has sent immigrants unannounced to many other cities such as Denver. Bet it’s cold there, too. Many cities are now calling it a crisis, a word the Biden administration does not want it called, and are asking for funds as they are overwhelmed. Denver has received only 2,400 yet wants money to pay for them. The whole story needs to be shared. Call it what it is: unsustainable, and there are no plans to stop it.

We are going to look up and see this cash grab by states continue and add to our debt while solving nothing. All while American citizens who deserve and need help get little to none.

I bet if Phillipson and I sat and discussed we could agree on solutions. Let’s go to D.C. to the vice president’s house with the next busload, invite ourselves in for some hot chocolate and present solutions.

Karl Lauritzen, Waco