LETTERS: Political mailing in DA's race was trash; support for Matt Cawthon

Political trash

I don’t know Josh Tetens. I know Barry Johnson to speak to him, and I know members of his extended family well. They are good people. I recognize Barry was a very successful civil trial lawyer elsewhere before coming home to Waco, so he must be a skilled and effective lawyer in the courtroom.

I choose to believe that Johnson didn’t approve the content of the political trash mailing I received over the weekend criticizing Tetens for being a criminal defense lawyer. A lawyer who understands our criminal justice system would have never approved of the ad. I choose to believe the authors of the piece don’t understand how the criminal justice system works, or they don’t care and are willing to destroy someone’s reputation for political gain. An accused person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury of his or her peers. If the state through the district attorney’s office can’t prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the defendant retains his or her liberty. Criminal defense lawyers who are more times than not appointed by the criminal court judge to represent the accused stand between citizens and the state to protect citizens from false accusations that might be made against them by the state.