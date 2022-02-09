LETTERS: Political mailing in DA's race was trash; support for Matt Cawthon

For Cawthon
Matt Cawthon is the candidate who is best equipped to serve as Precinct 4 constable in McLennan County. With 32 years in law enforcement, most of that time as a Texas Ranger, he brings knowledge and skills that very few possess. But Cawthon offers so much more.
I met Matt in 2006 during the darkest time of my life. My daughter’s death had been declared a suicide by the local police department in the community where she lived. Because he was a highly skilled and well-respected Texas Ranger, my husband and I were urged to talk to him.
What I found was a man who listened intently, asked questions, provided honest feedback and cared deeply. He didn’t make false promises, but he had an innate sense of duty that compelled him to fully investigate a possible crime. He followed this investigation with us for four years. He was methodical, he worked very well with other law enforcement personnel and agencies, and he was committed to seeking justice. In 2010 my daughter’s murderer was sentenced to 65 years in prison. A team of very qualified individuals walked with us on this very difficult journey, but Matt was with us from the early days and never left until justice was served.
Matt will give you his best as Precinct 4 constable. You will not find a more qualified, dedicated peace officer to serve you. Vote in the Republican primary on March 1. Better yet, vote early from Feb. 14-25.
Vote for Matt Cawthon.
Linda Dulin, Waco
Political trash
I don’t know Josh Tetens. I know Barry Johnson to speak to him, and I know members of his extended family well. They are good people. I recognize Barry was a very successful civil trial lawyer elsewhere before coming home to Waco, so he must be a skilled and effective lawyer in the courtroom.
I choose to believe that Johnson didn’t approve the content of the political trash mailing I received over the weekend criticizing Tetens for being a criminal defense lawyer. A lawyer who understands our criminal justice system would have never approved of the ad. I choose to believe the authors of the piece don’t understand how the criminal justice system works, or they don’t care and are willing to destroy someone’s reputation for political gain. An accused person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a jury of his or her peers. If the state through the district attorney’s office can’t prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the defendant retains his or her liberty. Criminal defense lawyers who are more times than not appointed by the criminal court judge to represent the accused stand between citizens and the state to protect citizens from false accusations that might be made against them by the state.
The piece I received today is a false narrative of the role of a defense lawyer meant to sway voters to vote against Tetens in the upcoming race for McLennan County district attorney. God forbid someone is wrongfully charged with a criminal offense, and there is not be a good lawyer willing to defend the accused and make the state prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Spike Pattillo, Waco