LETTERS: Political parties as far from perfect as you can get

Lack of options

Avant stated that political parties are “the engine that drives our democracy.” Well, I guess that means elections absent the presence of party participation aren’t properly democratic — you know, school boards, city councils and many other local and county elections across the nation. I guess those election boards need to get it together and demand that parties select their candidates so that the “engine” is properly functioning.

Second, while I agree that Democrats and Republicans aren’t perfect, in fact, I would expound on that and say they are so far from perfect, they would be hard-pressed to even know what it looks like. I disagree that they are the best options. There are countless third party and independent options that are far better than a lot of the options provided by either party. A more accurate statement would be that they are the most well-funded and ubiquitous options we have. To describe them as the best is a far cry from reality.