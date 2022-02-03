LETTERS: Political parties as far from perfect as you can get

Lack of options
I would like to respond to Gayle Avant’s claim [Letters, Jan. 26] regarding the Republican and Democratic parties.
First, yes, it is commendable that the local Republican Party hosted a registration drive, and it would be great if the parties could jointly host one. Color me in favor.
Avant stated that political parties are “the engine that drives our democracy.” Well, I guess that means elections absent the presence of party participation aren’t properly democratic — you know, school boards, city councils and many other local and county elections across the nation. I guess those election boards need to get it together and demand that parties select their candidates so that the “engine” is properly functioning.
Second, while I agree that Democrats and Republicans aren’t perfect, in fact, I would expound on that and say they are so far from perfect, they would be hard-pressed to even know what it looks like. I disagree that they are the best options. There are countless third party and independent options that are far better than a lot of the options provided by either party. A more accurate statement would be that they are the most well-funded and ubiquitous options we have. To describe them as the best is a far cry from reality.
The reason they do so well is because people won’t vote for the others because they can’t win, because people won’t vote for them. It reminds me of a scene in the movie “Idiocracy” where people said the sports drink has “what plants crave,” which they crave because it’s what’s in it. “Idiocracy,” indeed.
Terry Commander,
Bellmead
For Susan Kelly
I am writing on behalf of Judge Susan Kelly. Our organization has endorsed her for judge of the 54th State District Court.
As a steering committee member of Citizens for Pro-Life Action, I attended our interview with Judge Kelly. I found her to be one who chooses her words wisely and with deliberation.
The questions we asked her might well have upset another candidate, but without hesitation, she responded with sincerely held beliefs. She did not attempt to side with us for the sake of showing favor, but was forthright and unapologetic in her pro-life stance.
To acknowledge life as the highest gift from our creator, and the first of our God-given rights (constitutionally speaking), I was impressed because Judge Kelly clearly fears him as our ultimate judge.
Kelly has many qualifications for the position. She was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December 2020, chosen from among at least six local attorneys who applied for the position.
Earning a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and a doctorate from Baylor Law School, Judge Kelly has been both a prosecutor and defense attorney. She has been active in community affairs, serving as board member and past board president of the Waco Civic Theatre.
About eight years ago, Judge Kelly, while in her private practice, established the Indigent Defendants’ Clothes Closet, still located in the 54th District Court, available to any defendant in need of proper attire for court appearances.
I trust, after researching the candidates, voters will seriously consider keeping Susan Kelly as judge in the 54th State District Court — and that justice will continue to prevail in her courtroom.
Leon Leftwich,
Waco