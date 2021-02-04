LETTERS: Politics aside, siblings find plenty to still talk about

Politics aside

I’m sorry that John Kamenec’s sister has a brother who is so certain that he is right that he will cut her out of his life. Siblings are some of the precious few people who share one’s life from birth to death. My two sisters live in Austin, and they have drunk the Democrat Kool-Aid their entire lives. They are certain that CNN and NPR are purveyors of all of the “facts” that need to be known. Their minds are not open to any alternate sources of information, or even to the idea that “facts” are colored by the reporter. They also don’t realize that the failure to report stories is just as slanted as the choice of stories that are reported and repeated.