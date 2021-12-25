LETTERS: Pondering a trillion seconds, Baylor's missing arena parking, Central Freight payroll, and civil rights past

Lloyd Hall, Waco

Undercrowding

I read the story in Sunday’s edition regarding the new basketball venue. As a loyal Baylor fan and season ticket holder, I do not understand why Baylor and the city of Waco would spend more than $100 million for a basketball venue that seats 30% fewer people than the Ferrell Center.

The article said the new venue would improve “sight lines” for the fans, but I assume that doesn’t include the 3,000 people who will not now be able to get a seat in the new place.

At $20 per ticket, that’s also $60,000 less per game in ticket revenue. Per game. Not a great plan.

Keith Branyon, Fort Worth

Short on parking

The city and Baylor have agreed to build a new facility along the river. It will seat 7,000 for concerts, if I read it right. They are providing 600 parking spaces. If everyone drives that equals 11-plus people per vehicle. If half drive that is more than four people per vehicle.