LETTERS: Pondering the moral choice of abortion, wondering where all the EV electricity is going to come from

Confusing stance

In my July 22 guest column on abortion, I pointed out that there are a wide range of opinions on the morality of abortion. Some believe that personhood begins at conception and abortion should be illegal even though the U.S. Constitution provides no legal protection for the life of an unborn fetus. Other sincerely religious persons believe that the life, heath and well-being of a woman is paramount, making abortion morally permissible. I concluded that the government should not legislate against abortion but leave the moral judgment of whether to have an abortion up to the individual consistent with their religious beliefs.

Now along comes Robert Baird, retired Baylor University philosophy professor, who seems to be arguing the opposite in his Oct. 2 guest column. After a lengthy discussion of “legal rights” and “moral rights,” he seems to believe in the sanctity of life from conception but also believes that the hard-line abortion laws being passed now are morally wrong. Is he saying that the government can (and maybe should) declare abortion to be illegal, even though many religious people believe that it is morally permissible?

So what does one do in such cases? Obey the law and live with the consequences, even though one might be morally justified in having an abortion? Change the law to make abortion a legal right once again? Or ignore the law and have an illegal abortion anyway? What does Baird offer but to accept the current anti-abortion laws, as unfair, unwise and unjust as they may be?

We went down this road with Prohibition. The Constitution was amended to make the production and consumption of alcoholic beverages illegal even though many saw no moral objection to drinking alcohol. People simply ignored the law and it become unenforceable. A similar situation arose when the government tried to mandate a 55 mph speed limit. People ignored the law and drove well above the speed limit anyway. We should have learned by now that it is unwise for the government to pass laws that people refuse to obey. You cannot legislate morality.

Most agree that banning abortion will not end abortion. It will make illegal abortions very risky and very expensive as women seek to circumvent the law. No one is forced to have an abortion or perform an abortion if it is against one’s religion or moral code. Bring back Roe v. Wade.

W. Richard Turner, Waco

EV questions

I would like to ask President Biden how he plans to keep electric cars running when it’s hard for homes and businesses to get electricity, especially if we lose power again like we did last year. Where is all this electricity going to come from, plus what is our country going to do with all the gas cars, and what’s going to happen if people can’t afford electric cars?

These are just some questions that need an answer.

Sharon Bates, Waco