LETTERS: Poor sleepy Joe, and his non-cult ways

Between the lines

Poor Sleepy Joe! He just does not inspire like his predecessor. I do not love Biden enough to attempt to overthrow the republic if he loses in a fair election. If he loses in a fair election, I don’t love him enough to lie for him. If he loses a fair election, I don’t love him enough to attack the FBI.

I suppose Biden’s greatest failure is offering quiet, steady leadership. This simply doesn’t inspire wild enthusiasm. There are no great headlines from him. People in his cabinet and inner circle are not getting indicted. He is effectively promoting solar energy, U.S.-made computer chips, and helping veterans get a little justice (PACT) — and that is just this week.

Americans are used to a TV showman who will wow everyone with his bombast. Poor old Sleepy Joe just colors between the lines. Sure, we have inflation, but it is dropping. Sure, we had high gas prices, but they are down by almost $2 a gallon in Waco. Sure, he’s managed to put Putin in the worst position that dictator has been in in his entire life, without the loss of a single life of a single American soldier, but that’s not world peace.

We want it all. We really want a huckster, a rock star, a young, physical giant with blonde hair that can grab the girls by the ... wait, I don’t want to go there. Anyway, real Americans need political performance art, not some old guy giving the remaining years of his life, quietly doing the job he was elected to do.

David Mosley, Waco

WFM campaign

How do you thank an anonymous giver? Waco Family Medicine just received its third “surprise” gift, and these three contributions total almost $5 million.

I would like all those responsible to know how much these extremely generous gifts mean to both our neighbors that need access to health care, and to the many volunteers who are attempting to raise funds for our new $65 million building. You have energized us all.

This facility ensures Waco Family Medicine can provide care for our community for the next 50 years.

Fifteen Waco Family Medicine clinics provided services to 61,394 unduplicated patients last year — 22% of McLennan County’s population. Moreover, Waco Family Medicine graduates 12 new family doctors every June, many of whom stay in our community.

Waco Family Medicine still has hundreds of folks to contact regarding its building campaign. It is two-thirds of the way toward funding the project. By providing health care access to all of our neighbors, we can assure that Waco/McLennan County continues to be a great place to raise our families.

If you have not contributed to this project, would you consider helping WFM cross the finish line?

Bill Clifton, Waco

Cold comfort

The criminal justice center is well named. No air conditioning in most of Texas prisons is disgustingly pitiful. Where are their brains, and heart?

Marisa Malachi, Waco