LETTERS: Portland problems

Portland problems
I have been wondering who these people are who have the time to protest in cities like Portland for more than six weeks straight. Do they not have jobs? Obviously, they are not in school. From what I see on television, most do not appear to be minorities. So who are they? And what exactly are they protesting? No doubt some of the protesters are concerned about racism. I get that. But I don’t understand why vandalism is an acceptable expression of anti-racism. Why destroy your environment in the name of some good cause? Maybe I’m just too dense to understand, but it just doesn’t make sense to me. And neither does the acceptance of their behavior by elected officials. Why don’t city leaders stop the vandalism? Are they afraid of something? Peaceful protests are one thing, but wanton destruction of public and private property is something else and should not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Having given this a great deal of thought, I have come to the conclusion that these non-minority protesters, who can afford the nice tents, cool clothes and of course the time off are victims of an affluent and permissive society that coddles miscreant behavior by looking the other way. The authorities are behaving like parents who refuse to believe that their darling children can do any wrong and are just going through some sort of phase that they will eventually grow out of. It seems that, at least for some people, affluence and boredom leads to rebellion. And I think that is what we are seeing. A bunch of spoiled brats having a temper tantrum. Maybe it’s a childish rejection of respect for authority.
Besides their lack of respect for anyone or anything, these protesters are woefully ignorant or appreciative of those who created the very affluent society which enables them to act so irresponsibly. I can only hope that at some point some adults will come to their senses and put a stop to this nonsense. I would like to see all of the vandals rounded up and made to repair all of the damage they have created. That would give them a productive way to work off all that misguided energy and serve as an edifying punishment at the same time.
Dan Ahart, Clifton
* * *
The other night I was half-watching television about our treasonous president making our pandemic into the world’s greatest catastrophe when suddenly I’m looking at two men in unmarked black uniforms jamming the arms of a protester standing by himself in the middle of the street, then dragging him off to an unmarked car. The announcer said he had watched the same thing happen to over a dozen people, kidnapped and hauled to the federal building. These stormtroopers, many dressed in camouflage uniforms, refused to tell the reporter what organization they belonged to.
The mayor of Portland said that he and the governor of Oregon had written to the president asking to leave their police to handle protesters. He was told the Oregon protest had gone on some 45 days and there must be law and order and the secret police and stormtroopers would not be recalled. This insane kidnapping in a democracy blew up the mayor’s own negotiations with the protesters.
So where did the president’s secret police and stormtroopers come from? They weren’t the Oregon National Guard or Oregon State Police or the county sheriff or Portland Police or U.S. Army or Marines. Rumor is they were Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents playing Gestapo assigned by the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Are we seeing a government of fascism, Marxism or one of authoritarian stripes serving as a Russian satellite of Vladimir Putin. President Trump, you need to resign.
Mike O’Bric, Woodway
