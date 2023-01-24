LETTERS: Pragmatism should always reign supreme; Rep. Santos hurts us all

Pragmatism reigns

Michael Bruce’s excellent op-ed “Conservative approach best for Constitution” [Jan. 20] recapitulates Edmund Burke’s thought that “our approach to human affairs should be done with mistrust to both a priori reasoning and revolution (abruptness).”

It seems that we are in a time when that quotation should be given great consideration in the now popular rush to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles and replace them with electric vehicles (EVs). Our automobile industry and its ancillary support groups, including steel, oil and gas, and myriad kinds of plastics, paint and rubber, were created over a period of more than 100 years, primarily through privately invested capital, much of which was lost to failed ventures. From Duesenberg to Oldsmobile and many others in between like Studebaker and Plymouth, rusted parts litter the earth.

Is there a need to change? Yes, but in a measured manner. Having government funding (tax credits) and government-selected winners will likely change the losers in the new failed ventures from private investors to taxpayers. It is likely that the scrapping of a billion conventional ICE vehicles and the mining of newly required iron ore, copper, lithium, cobalt and many other metals and minerals for the production of EVs will create substantial pollution problems to be dealt with.

Citizens will have to undertake great efforts to ensure that the detritus from failed government programs will not be left to future generations to clean up like the hundreds of contaminated sites in the Department of Energy database showing needed remediation.

If history is any guide, it is also probably true that the winners in the new vehicle solutions will be a very few individual investors with the most advanced and innovative solutions.

Finally, a new nation of EVs is just step one. Those concerned about the capabilities of our electric grid, both in Texas and nationwide, need to reflect intensely on what improvements must be made to allow the constant charging of many millions of EVs in the United States alone. If this were technically feasible from renewables, that would be ideal. Most likely, new nuclear electric generation will be required, hopefully with as yet other unknown solutions to come.

Charles DeVere Cook, Waco

Santos standard

Rep. George Santos, R-New York, is just one more example of the apparent slide downward in our country that we have generally agreed to, promoted and accepted.

Republicans — it’s OK because he is one of our team; Democrats — it’s OK because he is a Republican and just one example of “their” dishonest, superficial values, not ours.

Bottom line: His continued blatant presence does not bode well for any one of us who values even a semblance of honesty in our government.

Just what are we going to accept in the future?

Nancy Marquis, Waco