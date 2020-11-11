LETTERS: Praise for Waco election workers and smooth voting

The real patriots!
I publicly thank Russell Larkins, election judge, and all the election clerks at Tennyson Middle School for their excellent work in running a polling station on Election Day. For the first time in 45 years of voting, I didn’t just vote this year, I also served as poll watcher, observing the voting process and making sure, to the best of my ability and training, that they followed the rules, allowing all eligible voters to vote and making sure no one was abusing the system. This team earned an A+! Made up of regular citizens like you and me, they warmly welcomed potential voters, checked their identification and voting registration status, congratulated first-time voters, watched them sign in, made sure they knew how to work the voting machines (and no, they are not touch screens!) and let them vote in privacy and peace. Then they gave them their “I voted” stickers, thanked them for coming and then, fully recognizing our pandemic times, carefully sanitized the voting machine for the next voter.
There is a lot to be done — all while wearing appropriate anti-COVID-19 garb!
It was heartwarming to see how friendly this election team was to each person who came through the door; they maintained those warm feelings all the way through the process. They were also careful and conscientious in allowing people to vote — no voting fraud here! When there were problems with identification or registration lists, they went through all steps possible to let people vote properly, but they did have to turn down potential voters who for various reasons were ineligible to vote this year. They followed the rules even if you and I might question some of these rules.
Last Tuesday I saw democracy in action in its most basic form, with a multi-ethnic, multi-racial team of citizens helping other citizens of all ages, races, genders and ethnicities exercise their rights as citizens to vote. I was then, and still am, proud to be an American.
Bill Lockhart, Woodway
* * *
We should not let this election cycle end without recognizing the heroic service of our poll workers the past few weeks. I salute them all, especially one woman who worked at the polling place at Bosque and Cobbs who, in my view, represents this group at their very best. Her name is Iris.
I was asked to drive a disabled veteran in his 80s to the poll last week and was happy to do so. When we arrived, I went inside to ask someone to handle curbside voting for him. Iris came out immediately and got his photo ID and returned inside the polling place. There was a lengthy delay and I became concerned, so I went inside to talk to Iris. She explained that my veteran had sent in a mail-in ballot already but that he hadn’t signed it correctly. She needed to do the paperwork to allow him to vote on a provisional ballot that would replace the mail-in ballot.
When she came back out, she explained all of this to him, then walked him through the ballot since it was clear he couldn’t manage the keypad on his own. The entire process, from arrival to departure, probably took close to an hour. Throughout the entire process, Iris was courteous, professional and knowledgeable.
We’re lucky to have selfless, caring people like Iris protecting our democracy and we should never take them for granted.
Mike Raymond, Waco
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!