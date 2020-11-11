LETTERS: Praise for Waco election workers and smooth voting

The real patriots!

I publicly thank Russell Larkins, election judge, and all the election clerks at Tennyson Middle School for their excellent work in running a polling station on Election Day. For the first time in 45 years of voting, I didn’t just vote this year, I also served as poll watcher, observing the voting process and making sure, to the best of my ability and training, that they followed the rules, allowing all eligible voters to vote and making sure no one was abusing the system. This team earned an A+! Made up of regular citizens like you and me, they warmly welcomed potential voters, checked their identification and voting registration status, congratulated first-time voters, watched them sign in, made sure they knew how to work the voting machines (and no, they are not touch screens!) and let them vote in privacy and peace. Then they gave them their “I voted” stickers, thanked them for coming and then, fully recognizing our pandemic times, carefully sanitized the voting machine for the next voter.