LETTERS: President Livingstone and Baylor's Institute for Faith and Learning

One example
I have great respect for professors Robert Baird and Mary Landon Darden’s contributions to Baylor, so I appreciate their recent responses to my opinion piece. I found it interesting that both skirted my central point related to the lack of faculty incentives to engage the Christian mission — and no, I do not want a closer exam of Christian beliefs in annual reviews. Professor Baird did helpfully highlight the importance of Dr. Darin Davis and the Institute for Faith and Learning (IFL) for Baylor’s Christian mission (and both could help with the central problem I mentioned).
Yet, although Davis was vice president for mission in the president’s office when President Linda Livingstone arrived, she never met with him. Later, she demoted him and in my last conversation with Davis he admitted she has still never met with him to talk about his work with IFL. According to professor Baird’s own standards, President Livingstone has intentionally demoted and failed to engage with two key elements reflecting Baylor’s commitment to faculty development for the Christian mission. I pray that changes.
Perry L. Glanzer, Waco
Thanks, Dave
I was not related to Dave Campbell, but we went to the same barber. Once, we showed up at the same time for a haircut. I let him go first on the condition that I could ask him questions about college football as he got his trim. He agreed. What a gentleman. What a great conversation.
Jerry Campbell, Waco
Blessed curse
Today I look at them — they’re 7 and 9.
The tiny feet are gone, replaced with the sturdiness and swiftness of a young boy. Their hands are strong, their fingers slim — the chubby baby fingers have melted away. Their strides are no longer hesitant and awkward — they are sure and full of purpose.
Their arms are beginning to show muscles ... a discovery that is proudly shared, as often as possible. Instead of my “Look at how strong you are!” it has turned into their “Look how strong I am!”
Their eyes that filled with wonder and innocence now sparkle with curiosity, mischievousness and the barest touch of the world. They watch everything and tuck it away for later — both the good and the bad.
Their minds are now expanding rapidly. They ask questions, they give answers and form opinions. They no longer hide under my wings ... they’re beginning to realize they have their own.
They’re growing up and I’m torn between the past and the present. It is bittersweet to have, love, nurture and care for my beautiful children, all the while watching helplessly as time gradually takes their childhood away from me. Some days I relish it, while most I dread it.
Such is a mother’s curse.
So, with the time given to me, I will continue to wipe their tears of sadness, anger, frustration and hurt. I will hug them for as long and hard as they need it. I will act silly, play in the mud and examine all their creations with exclamations of pride. I will kiss their foreheads when they go to sleep and whisper, “Good night, sweet dreams ... I love you.”
There are days where I will yell, others where I will cry. Days where discipline is needed. Times where I will apologize.
I am their mother, imperfections and all — my heart beats with theirs, forever.
Gabrielle McMonagle,
Hubbard