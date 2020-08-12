LETTERS: President's critics sound off

Character is destiny
I wish to have a president who doesn’t attack the free press and isn’t a racist; who doesn’t ask his supporters to attack protesters; who doesn’t govern by instilling fear; who doesn’t condone Nazi sympathizers; who doesn’t use the U.S. Department of Justice to attack political opponents; who doesn’t insult our allies while cozying up to brutal dictators; who doesn’t claim that kneeling athletes are disrespecting the flag when he himself clearly cannot cite the national anthem; who doesn’t promote wild conspiracies in “Twitter storms”; who doesn’t turn his back on promises to protect Social Security and Medicare and to provide the “best health care” for all citizens; who doesn’t kidnap children from parents, keeping those children in prison camps and defying court orders to reunite these children with their parents; who doesn’t govern by chaos and whim; whose foreign policies aren’t inconsistent and incoherent; who isn’t a serial, pathological liar; who doesn’t attack Gold Star families; who doesn’t make fun of disabled people; who doesn’t attack a military hero all the while avoiding military service himself because of a mysterious and unproven bone spur; who isn’t considered so incompetent that his own staff pulls papers off his desk to prevent his signing them.
Character is destiny. In that respect, I will vote to regain a government of all the people and for all the people. Americans stand for justice, truth and the value of every single human being.
Nancy Pfiester, Harker Heights
Slowing the mail
As Donald Trump continues his attacks on mail-in voting, he is doing everything in and out of his presidential power to make these attacks reality. Not only has he ordered the slowing of our mail delivery, he now has put a man in charge of the postal system who is a friend and large donor to the Trump campaign, someone who will do his bidding. Just this week the new guy replaced or fired personnel in the higher levels of management of the postal service to disrupt the flow of information and experience.
Regardless of Trump and his cronies’ efforts to rig the election process, mail-in voter fraud claims on any scale are hoaxes.
Now, let’s move on from the election and address what dismantling our postal system does to us as citizens on a daily bases. Do you get your Social Security or other financial payments by mail? Can you afford to have them delayed? Consider also medical information, insurance, taxes or household bills that must be paid on a certain date or any other important information that needs prompt attention. Do you want all this floating around in a system crippled by Trump and his cronies in an attempt to rig this election?
Vote by mail if you need or want to. Your ballot will be safe and counted. We can let Trump know that as citizens of the United States of America, we will not be pawns in his game of fraud and lies.
Sharon Shaver, Waco
