LETTERS: Price-setting legislation harmful to biopharma innovation

For four years, budding socialists threw every ugly trick in their unconstitutional playbook, minus the kitchen sink, at President Trump and probably colluded with China to release a pandemic, at least, resorting to Dominion and Smartmatic.

The last four years have made me proud, 1,460 days of winning, winning and more winning. President Trump, an outsider, who was a non-player, loved America instead of playing America.

Now talking about losers, all of you who voted for this flea brain in the White House need a good long look into the nearest mirror for a a reality check. I hold each and every one of you responsible for what this country is enduring. That’s right, I blame you.

Gary Pate, Waco

Fed up

This in regard to Pam Neal’s letter [July 25]. First, for her information, President Trump was never impeached as stated in her letter. Second, he is not to blame for the Capitol riot. The people who stormed the Capitol were probably like me, fed up with the government and the way this country is being run.