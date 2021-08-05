LETTERS: Price-setting legislation harmful to biopharma innovation

No price-setting
I was dismayed to read a recent article in the Tribune-Herald reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. With the delta variant affecting many, communities in Central Texas still face serious risks. The last types of policies that lawmakers should be considering right now are those that could halt our research and treatment efforts around the COVID-19 crisis.
Our community and others throughout the state are in desperate need of the medicines that biopharmaceutical companies have developed to treat those infected with the coronavirus. However, price-setting legislation like H.R. 3 could make it harder to bring these essential treatments to patients, and even future vaccine boosters to the public. The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and we need the help of dedicated researchers to get us through.
We need our elected leaders to oppose price-setting legislation so that the biopharma industry can continue to innovate and develop new treatments to combat the devastating effects of this strong COVID-19 delta variant.
Linda Moore, Austin
I blame you
Pam Neal’s letter [July 25] revealed just how well the Democrat liberals are skilled at the art of lying and cheating. We first viewed this movie in January 2009. Remember? The beginning of the “hate America” era. We’ve witnessed multiple “blue cities” burn and the total, absolute disregard for the laws that formed the greatest nation on Earth.
For four years, budding socialists threw every ugly trick in their unconstitutional playbook, minus the kitchen sink, at President Trump and probably colluded with China to release a pandemic, at least, resorting to Dominion and Smartmatic.
The last four years have made me proud, 1,460 days of winning, winning and more winning. President Trump, an outsider, who was a non-player, loved America instead of playing America.
Now talking about losers, all of you who voted for this flea brain in the White House need a good long look into the nearest mirror for a a reality check. I hold each and every one of you responsible for what this country is enduring. That’s right, I blame you.
Gary Pate, Waco
Fed up
This in regard to Pam Neal’s letter [July 25]. First, for her information, President Trump was never impeached as stated in her letter. Second, he is not to blame for the Capitol riot. The people who stormed the Capitol were probably like me, fed up with the government and the way this country is being run.
They are going to send a lot of these people to jail or prison who stormed the Capitol, yet they are doing nothing to the people who did all the rioting, looting and burning of businesses, police cars and stealing everything they could get their hands on. Nothing has happened to these people.
Look at what is happening to our country right now. We have illegals storming our country, with drug dealers, murderers and lord only know what else. We have to be vaccinated, wear masks to keep us from getting the virus, yet they come here and do not have to do any of this. Where is the justice in all of this? Jesus Christ is my president.
Sharon Bates, Waco
Editor’s note: President Trump was impeached twice in the U.S. House of Representatives and twice acquitted by trial in the U.S. Senate.