LETTERS: Pro-life endorsement, making abortion unthinkable

Vote Brooks

The steering committee of Citizens for Prolife Action is excited to announce its unanimous endorsement of Evelyn Brooks, the Republican candidate for State Board of Education District 14 in the Nov. 8 election.

After a recent extensive interview with Brooks, we were quite impressed with her credentials and background. As a wife, mother and former public school teacher, she brings a passion for academic excellence and a commitment to a curriculum free of bias of any kind.

Brooks handily won the Republican primary in March for the 16-county district which stretches from McLennan County all the way to the Oklahoma border. She describes herself as a Black American who is first and foremost a Christian “committed to a Biblical worldview.”

Evelyn has signed the “Pro-Life Pledge” not to support or endorse any candidate for public office who embraces a pro-choice/pro-abortion public policy position. Additionally, she is a strong advocate for traditional, one-man/one-woman marriage, as stated in the state Republican platform.

She has pledged to work for Texas educational standards which oppose the concepts in critical race theory ideology. Brooks also pledges to oppose any attempt to infuse LGBT or transgender ideology concepts in state curriculum standards or textbook recommendations.

Our group has also endorsed Charles “Doc” Anderson for State Representative in District 56, and Josh Tetens for McLennan County District Attorney. Both have liberal, Democrat opponents who support the Texas Democratic state platform of abortion on demand and same-sex marriage.

If you care about traditional, Judeo-Christian values, keep Evelyn Brooks, “Doc” Anderson and Josh Tetens in mind when you vote.

Warren Fain, Waco

Make it unthinkable

Robert Baird and W. Richard Turner [Opinion page, Oct. 2 and 6] both bring helpful focus to the discussion of abortion. Baird implies that moral rights transcend legal rights. In the 18th and 19th centuries, holding slaves was supported by a number of laws (legal rights), but he notes “no human being has the moral right to own another human being.” Obviously, today there is a solid consensus for the immorality of slavery. Baird doesn’t discuss how one determines a moral right when consensus is lacking. Turner allows for a variety of moral judgements, each based on an individual’s personal “religious beliefs.” Both Baird and Turner point to women’s rights.

Does a preborn baby have rights? A genetically unique human being appears at conception and begins a quarter-decade path to full development. Around week five, the baby’s brain, spinal cord and heart begin to develop, but the brain does not complete development until the mid-20s. Many states already have laws that consider the murder of a pregnant woman as murdering two human beings. Before Roe v Wade, all laws restricted abortion. Ironically, federal laws still protect turtle and eagle eggs. Perhaps the only difference between preborn and newly born is the change of address.

Turner raises a helpful question. What if legal rights don’t conform with moral rights? He provides the example of Prohibition. The law became unenforceable because many refused to comply with the law.

My hope is that abortion would not simply be illegal, but as with slavery, simply be unthinkable.

Stephen Reilly, Waco