LETTERS: Pro-life movement continues to draw support from the other side

Pro-life power

Abortion supporters claim they are on the “right side of history.” I don’t buy this view. One encouragement for the anti-abortion side is the flow of conversions from pro-abortion to pro-life.

In theory, the conversion door provides passage to switch in both directions. In reality, the door swings in only one direction. Abortion advocates frequently experience an epiphany and become ardent defenders of babies in the womb.

When Planned Parenthood hires a new employee, this is a conflicting situation. The new prospect might leave Planned Parenthood to dedicate his or her life sharing a conversion story and encouraging moms to flee from “abortion care.”

Pro-Life Waco has had five converts from Planned Parenthood speak at our Second Sunday Luncheon Gathering. The purpose of this event is to encourage and grow the active pro-life remnant.

The first was Abby Johnson, manager of the abortion center in Bryan. In 2009, Abby fled her employment literally into the arms of the Brazos Valley Coalition for Life. Her autobiography is “Unplanned,” which became a successful and powerful movie.

Monica Cline was an educator contracted to teach in the Nobody’s Fool sex education program of Planned Parenthood Waco. In 2012, she held a press conference criticizing Nobody’s Fool, which was happening at the Waco Convention Center.

Sue Thayer served on the staff of Planned Parenthood in Storm Lake, Iowa. In 2008, she was fired because she strayed from the mission. She led a 40 Days for Life prayer vigil at her former clinic, which closed one year later. Sue went on to a national leadership position with 40 Days for Life.

Our April 2022 speaker was Mayra Angelica Rodriguez. Mayra managed three clinics for Planned Parenthood of Arizona over 17 years. Today, Mayra challenges her former employer throughout the Western Hemisphere.

The pro-life remnant is unwavering in support of babies and moms, knowing that reinforcements are on their way through the exit doors of Planned Parenthood.

John Pisciotta, Waco

Blacks in peril

It is unfortunate and demoralizing to continue to see Blacks targeted and murdered by white racist killers. The tragic event in Buffalo sent trauma throughout their community and the nation. Many Black people are cautious and fearful because of the possibility of being murdered.

Local and state elected leaders have not made any statement condemning the murderers or offered solace to our local community members traumatized by the event and fearful of their safety. It is difficult to understand the human emotion and trauma of Black people when the cultural environment in which they exist does not value their lives — for instance, the Bell County commissioners’ unwavering support for not moving a Confederate statue from the county courthouse grounds. The history of the Confederacy is very clear about its view of Black people.

Recent legislation removed Black history from social studies curriculum because it would prevent white children from feeling discomfort. If racism and white supremacy are going to change, it will require white people to address it. This phrase captures the urgency of this moment: “We said Black Lives Matter, never said only Black lives matter. We know all lives matter, we need your help because Blacks’ lives are in danger.”

Anti-lynching legislation was introduced a century ago and enacted on the last day of Black History Month this year.

Juneteenth would be the ideal time for the community and nation to discuss ways to address this.

Rev. Philemon Brown,

Harker Heights