LETTERS: Christian Women's Job Corps worth supporting, remembering the Waco tornado

Quality grads
Having lived through 2020 and five months of 2021, it has often been tempting to despair for the future. It is no secret that we are a deeply divided people. Recently I had the privilege of attending an event which restored hope and joy (at least for the evening). May 20 was the graduation ceremony for the classes of 2020 and 2021 from McLennan County CWJC. Christian Women’s Job Corps, whose motto is “Nurturing Women, Transforming Lives,” is a hidden gem in the Waco and surrounding community.
Last Thursday, seven women graduated with completion of their GED and six additional women received their certificates for completion of career training programs or GLOW (Growth Learning Opportunities for Women). This graduation was complete with cap and gown, pomp and circumstance, and recognition of special awards, which many of these women were not able to participate in previously in their lives. In several cases they did not experience the encouragement or nurturing of a family of origin; perhaps there had been generations of poverty and dysfunction.
CWJC offered these courageous women the instruction, support, faith, love, prayer and encouragement they needed at a time when they were ready. And all services provided by CWJC are 100% free to the students. Several of the women are planning to go on to college or further training and some are going on to jobs. But all of them have gone through CWJC to give themselves and their families better opportunities. If you get a chance, please support McLennan County CWJC. This network, which is made up of many volunteers, dedicated staff and inspirational students will give you hope.
Carol Edmondson, Waco
Dark day
I was glad to see the Trib post online J.B. Smith’s May 11, 2003 feature article “Winds of Change.” Many people move to Waco and hear about the 1953 tornado, but don’t understand its destruction and impact on the city. I listened to my father, Donald Turner, describe the tornado from his viewpoint. He was a student home from Texas A&M for the summer and working at his father’s pharmacy, Turner Drug Store at 13th and Austin Ave (now The Madison apartments). According to my father, it was raining when suddenly all the comic books and newspapers were sucked out the front doors of the pharmacy. My grandparents’ pharmacy and Austin Avenue United Methodist Church across the street were spared, and both became organizing and gathering places utilized for days during the rescue efforts. My father went to donate blood at the Red Cross and was put to work answering the Red Cross switchboard as calls were coming in from across the country from worried relatives of the Waco community. He answered the phone when the President Dwight D. Eisenhower called seeking a city leader.
My father said the Methodist church women made sandwiches and urns of coffee all night and my father was given a special pass allowing him to load the pharmacy truck up with food and medical supplies and take it to the rescuers throughout the night. It was a dark day for Waco, but I am moved by the ability of the community to come together during that disaster and work to save as many lives as possible. There is a lesson there about community that we should remember.