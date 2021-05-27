LETTERS: Christian Women's Job Corps worth supporting, remembering the Waco tornado

Dark day

I was glad to see the Trib post online J.B. Smith’s May 11, 2003 feature article “Winds of Change.” Many people move to Waco and hear about the 1953 tornado, but don’t understand its destruction and impact on the city. I listened to my father, Donald Turner, describe the tornado from his viewpoint. He was a student home from Texas A&M for the summer and working at his father’s pharmacy, Turner Drug Store at 13th and Austin Ave (now The Madison apartments). According to my father, it was raining when suddenly all the comic books and newspapers were sucked out the front doors of the pharmacy. My grandparents’ pharmacy and Austin Avenue United Methodist Church across the street were spared, and both became organizing and gathering places utilized for days during the rescue efforts. My father went to donate blood at the Red Cross and was put to work answering the Red Cross switchboard as calls were coming in from across the country from worried relatives of the Waco community. He answered the phone when the President Dwight D. Eisenhower called seeking a city leader.