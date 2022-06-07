LETTERS: Propaganda at the Cliftex; pro-life legislation means gun curbs

More propaganda

Perhaps you saw the shocking documentary “2000 Mules” at the Cliftex movie theater last week. It purports to have hard evidence that voter fraud really did happen enough to steal the 2020 election.

This documentary is sophomoric, unsubstantiated and simply infeasible. It parallels the same pattern of propaganda used by dictators like Hitler — basically, create a lie and repeat it constantly until it is an accepted fact.

It is also an insult to the citizens of our dear Bosque County. “2000 Mules” implies our elections can be manipulated. It has been impossible to do so in our elections because we Democrat and Republican poll workers use state and federal checks and balances to affirm a legitimate ballot and reject faulty ones. This was affirmed last year when the Bosque County Commissioners Court resolved that our election personnel did precisely that. We conduct fair elections.

I believe in us.

Thomas Schenck, Clifton

Distraction game

A few years ago, an evangelical group put up a billboard outside Waco on I-35, featuring a picture of Donald Trump with the caption, “And the word became flesh. John 1:14.”

Just a few days before the Uvalde school slaughter, the maker of the rifle used by the shooter posted an online ad with a picture of a toddler holding such a weapon. Caption: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6) Mission accomplished in Uvalde.

Now, Texas leaders like Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are making sure we all see them publicly pleading for “thoughts and prayers” to distract us from real solutions.

Jesus must be proud … not.

Jack Bowen, Fort Worth

Pro-life legislation

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, Dan Patrick, John Cornyn and their cohorts all say they are pro-life. They may be pro-birth, but they cannot possibly be pro-life if they will not support humane and commonsense gun legislation to protect the lives of people already born. How can these people claim to be pro-life, yet fail to ban ownership of assault rifles by civilians?

My dictionary defines a hypocrite as a person who acts (or fails to act) in contradiction to his/her stated beliefs. This definition accurately describes these elected men.

The only way we American citizens are going to be protected from senseless gun violence is to vote these men out of office and replace them with elected officials who sincerely care about the lives of our children. We need elected officials who will enact legislation requiring waiting periods, background checks and training to purchase guns. We need elected officials who will enact legislation to raise the age for a gun purchase to 21 or higher.

No, we do not need to take guns from responsible gun owners, but we do need to place commonsense restrictions on gun purchases. I define this as pro-life legislation.

Jackie Rhodes, Waco