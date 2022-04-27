LETTERS: Property taxes and accounability; Waco zoo's avian flu protections: socialism on the march

Perfect analysis

The op-ed “Blame game of rates, values” [April 20] by Chris Woolsey is, simply put, outstanding. Woolsey offers a brief yet comprehensive outline of the regressive property tax structure here in Texas.

“This broken system was designed to give local governments cover to continue collecting higher property taxes while always having a way to shirk accountability to taxpayers.” Amen to that! Each year local officials are highlighted when they proudly announce they are slightly lowering or keeping tax rates the same and yet your property tax bill still skyrockets. The word disingenuous comes to mind. It’s a way to “collect more money but convince voters that you didn’t raise taxes.” Meanwhile we local taxpayers continue to pay enormous yearly increases in our tax bills.

We must hold local leaders accountable and if needed file a protest with the McLennan County Appraisal District’s Appraisal Review Board. Until our state legislature and governor commit to taxpayer friendly changes to our property tax system, we will continue to see yearly increases that literally will tax folks out of their homes.

Michael Joseph Donahue, Waco

For their protection

I am a junior at Midway High School and I work part time at Cameron Park Zoo, and my Eagle Scout project will also be done there. I am writing to express my thoughts and concerns regarding the avian bird flu, which has been confirmed in Texas, and is a deadly virus among birds.

Currently, the zoo is taking precautions to keep their birds safe and healthy. Many of the habitats have been modified and the walk-through Brazos River Country aviary is closed to the public until the threat has passed. As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, our zoo is following recommendations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help prevent the spread of this virus among birds.

I care very much about our zoo and feel it is an important part of our community. I ask that people who go to visit our beautiful zoo to please be patient and understand the birds are put away to keep them safe.

Zach Douthit, Waco

Socialist agenda

In 1917, as a result of the October Revolution, the Russian Soviet Republic was proclaimed as a sovereign state and the world’s first constitutional socialist state. China started its transition to socialism during its industrial development period of 1953-1957. What are these nations like now?

Today the U.S. Democratic Party, of my parents and grandparents, has been taken over by those who have adopted a socialist agenda.

If they succeed, where will this greatest nation on God’s green earth end up?

Don Hardcastle, Waco

P.S.

Because of space limitations, the following conclusion of my recent column was not included: “The IPCC has just released this stark warning: ‘Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, limiting global warming to 1.5°C is beyond reach.’ Hence, above its role as a financial investment, rooftop solar is a vital and urgently needed investment in preserving a livable climate for our children.”

Alan Northcutt, Waco