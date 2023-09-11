78 for me, not thee

ERCOT has repeatedly sent me emails requesting me to cut back on my energy consumption. We keep our thermostat at 79 during the day and 78 at night. But if I go into a city or county office, they have their thermostat set at around 70 so they stay comfortable. The same goes for retailers and most other public places. Perhaps they should be required to set their thermostats at 78 or higher like the rest of us.

I’m sure there would be enough energy for everyone then. It might also lower the bills that our tax money pays for in these city and county buildings. It might even save retailers money on their bills also. I’m sure there will be some who say they would lose business, but if you need something, going into a 78-degree store will not stop you.

Why does big business and government get special treatment? You know there are thousands who actually have to work outside and I know they wouldn’t mind being in a 78-degree place.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Loony lawyer

Why did Bell County Judge David Blackburn bring a well-known conspiracy theorist and election denier, Mark Cook, to the county election commission recently? Bell County is entitled to know.

Moreover, an introduction to him stated that he was a protégé of Sidney Powell, who was indicted the other day. Information about Cook was and is easily available to Blackburn and anybody else through a perusal of online news accounts.

Cook, who at another time showed a video of a purported “Iranian whistleblower” accessing voter data, doubted even himself at the time by saying the video “could be legitimate.” He aims to throw doubt on electoral processes and seeks to know how a county runs elections. If someone can’t win an election, the idea is to throw out votes (and voters even before election day in Houston and elsewhere, per Gov. Greg Abbott). Blackburn and other officials should not have had anything to do with him. Hosting him was irresponsible.

In Colorado, his advice resulted in Dallas Schroeder being sued by the Colorado Secretary of State for making copies of voting system hard drives. Moreover Cook, speaking in Nevada, stated that Tina Peters, a county clerk in Colorado indicted for breaching voting data, was noble in tampering with the election equipment — “patriotic” he said.

It is a waste of taxpayer money for Blackburn and others to spend their official time on nonsense. All the while they claim to shrewdly spend the public purse entrusted to them.

Chuck Nissley, Temple

Horrible headline

Wow, just moments after seeing news of the day elsewhere telling me that Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day, I open my e-edition of the Trib to the headline emblazoned under the masthead, “Killing themselves.”

Someone is not tuning in to the world. What a horrible headline for this day.

Suzanne Frazier, Crawford

Editor’s note: “Killing themselves” appeared with the Page 1 story and photo about the Baylor football team’s loss to Utah on Saturday.