LETTERS: Put Biden, Trump and Clinton on trial for mishandling classified docs

Double standard

It appears that Joe Biden also has had some problems handling classified documents, as did Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton before him. I see two presidential offenders, and I see two special prosecutors investigating the two cases. So far, the process of doing justice looks pretty even-handed to me.

The natures of the two cases are quite different. One offender is very unrepentant, and was very uncooperative throughout. The other offender is repentant and very cooperative. So I would expect different trial outcomes, if justice is properly done.

I hear a lot of noise in the media and on the internet about this, especially from what we call “right-wing” slanted sources, yammering about how unfairly their favorite offender was treated.

All of that is utter nonsense.

No one should care what the media, the pundits or the politicians think and say about these cases. I certainly don’t, because I actually know something factual about how classified information must be treated. I once held such clearances. The media and pundits did not. Some politicians do hold clearances, but are not properly held accountable, and it really shows.

The only thing of substance here would be the outcomes of these two cases in the courts. That’s going to take a while. But those cases must go to trial if justice is to be done at all.

My only other comment relates to a very mistaken double standard of justice when dealing with classified information. Ordinary folks get the book thrown at them when they mishandle such information. Public figures apparently do not, starting with Hillary Clinton and some members of the House and Senate. That is just plain wrong.

It would seem from what has been revealed that Clinton, Trump and Biden are all very probably guilty of mishandling classified information. All three should be tried for it: either they mishandled it, or they did not. Only in the sentencing, if found guilty, should the nature of the offense and the offender’s response make a difference. That is the standard to which ordinary folks are held.

There is no excuse for a double standard of justice. Not for any of them.

Gary W. Johnson, McGregor

Stripes earned

Should someone offer a penny for my thoughts, what a bargain that would be — like this one.

On a getaway trip to Fredericksburg recently, Wayne and I reminisced concerning a scene from our 2022 trek — that of climbing Cross Mountain to celebrate my 84th birthday. But this winter’s agenda was designed for shopping a new venue named Parts Unknown on Main Street. Before we entered the store, though, an unpleasant encounter delayed our forward steps. But not for long. I’ll admit my penchant to warn presumptive young barkers whose familiar spiel too often blocks my path to Brighton by shoving miracle packets of collagen toward my face, an irritating invasion of personal space.

As mom and step-mom of seven sons, I’ve earned these stripes: facial features often deemed wrinkles. Besides, my own secret, simply stated, is an unsilent melody sung to an audience of one: “Every day with Jesus is sweeter than the day before.”

Kay King-Hill, Eddy