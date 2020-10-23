LETTERS: QAnon, Orwell and city council races

John Hendry, Waco

Vote Fortenberry

I have known Steve Fortenberry for more than 20 years. He has always made himself available to help me whether it has been a family matter, a business decision or a personal issue. Steve is always the first one there to lend a hand.

I have watched Steve cheer on our youth at their sporting events as he volunteered to coach softball, always encouraging our young players to excel personally and on the field.

The best word I can use to describe Steve is kind. He demonstrates exemplary leadership in our community and serves as a positive role model for the citizens of Hewitt. He represents everything that is genuine and, as a community leader, he continues to support us and is always transparent. Steve takes the time to listen to each citizen and their concerns. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

Steve truly stands for everything that is good. His optimism and continued support for the City of Hewitt makes me proud to live in this city and proud to cast my vote for his re-election to the Hewitt City Council.

Kristin MacKinnon, Hewitt

Vote Palmer