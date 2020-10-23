LETTERS: QAnon, Orwell and city council races

Orwell’s America
QAnon is a far-right website that promotes a conspiracy theory that a global network of pedophiles is out to control the world. This website is run by a faceless and anonymous troll who presents no evidence for this absurd and dangerous claim. QAnon followers actually believe that Democrats and Hollywood celebrities are members of this perfidious club and that Donald Trump is their super-hero champion courageously fighting to defeat this scourge.
When asked whether he believes QAnon’s assertions and whether he would denounce them, Donald Trump answered that he didn’t know anything about them but that he had heard they support him and oppose pedophilia and that he does too. This response is typical of our unscrupulous president. He only denounces people who oppose him, using lies and similar disinformation to do so.
On the other hand, Trump has been accused of unethical behavior as well as possible crimes by actual co-participants and witnesses with real faces, real testimony and real evidence. Why do Trump’s supporters find these charges so hard to believe while they never question the credibility of totally unproven conspiracy theory nonsense?
It’s beginning to feel like we’re living in a country like the one described in George Orwell’s “1984” where citizens are told 2+2=5 often enough that they begin to believe it.
John Hendry, Waco
Vote Fortenberry
I have known Steve Fortenberry for more than 20 years. He has always made himself available to help me whether it has been a family matter, a business decision or a personal issue. Steve is always the first one there to lend a hand.
I have watched Steve cheer on our youth at their sporting events as he volunteered to coach softball, always encouraging our young players to excel personally and on the field.
The best word I can use to describe Steve is kind. He demonstrates exemplary leadership in our community and serves as a positive role model for the citizens of Hewitt. He represents everything that is genuine and, as a community leader, he continues to support us and is always transparent. Steve takes the time to listen to each citizen and their concerns. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
Steve truly stands for everything that is good. His optimism and continued support for the City of Hewitt makes me proud to live in this city and proud to cast my vote for his re-election to the Hewitt City Council.
Kristin MacKinnon, Hewitt
Vote Palmer
As a Hispanic man born and raised in South Waco, I have seen “leaders” in our community come and go. To me, a true leader is someone who is brave, open-minded and consistently displays courage amidst chaos. I see these qualities in Kelly Palmer, running to be Waco city councilwoman for District IV.
As a social worker and educator, Kelly is beyond qualified to lead District IV and Waco. I especially appreciate how her campaign has placed an emphasis on listening to immigrant families who play a large part in making our city better. People who look like me often slip between the cracks of society because of the difference in language, but Kelly focuses on bridging the gap my Spanish-speaking neighbors face on a day-to-day basis.
I believe Kelly is in it for the long haul. It’s our duty to elect leaders who will walk hand in hand with us. I feel good about who I’m voting for. Do you?
Dominic Villa, Waco
