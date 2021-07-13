LETTERS: Questioning sources, voter-fraud crusade and who was in charge of closed Capitol

Suspect source
I note with a mixture of humor and chagrin that once the "controversies" surrounding Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head failed to land a punch, the right has since turned to its new stalking horse: the need to stop the teaching of critical race theory.
One such hair-on-fire example is Robert L. Stockburger's July 11 letter in which he argues, "CRT condemns merit-based grading and advancement because it is racial. A top high school in New York City had 'too many Asians' because of the stiff entrance exam. Mayor De Blasio canceled the admission test in favor of a lottery to increase the number of Blacks in school."
Skeptical of this specious argument I —- apparently unlike Mr. Stockburger — took the time to research the source of this brazen claim: an Independent Sentinel article entitled, "De Blasio to Destroy NYC's Top Schools — Too Many Asians." Without diving too deep into the weeds — readers can easily find the article online and judge it for themselves — it's important to note that Media Bias/Fact Check, a nonpartisan website that assesses the credibility of various media sources, rates the Sentinel as "Biased and Questionable based on the use of poor sources, the promotion of propaganda and conspiracy theories, as well as some false claims."
To give Mr. Stockburger and his ilk their due, I will acknowledge that, to the best of my knowledge, no one is claiming CRT as the perfect vehicle. I simply request is that if you choose to criticize it, please do so with credible and constructive arguments.
David Skelton, Woodway
Trump's Capitol
Mr. Hunter's letter to the editor [Thursday] surely was full of anger, innuendoes and a gross mistake stating the Capitol has been closed "16 months." Perhaps 16 was a typo in printing of his letter or the previous article to which he was responding. If that statement was accurate, Trump would still have been in office ... no matter what people thought of the last election or The Big Lie story.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
Paxton's folly
The Republican party believes only it has a legitimate claim to power, a right only ever taken away when the wrong people vote or when too many people vote. Because of their outright panic, they are trying to “fix” a fake problem. Since 2015, the year that AG Ken Paxton was indicted for securities fraud (also now under FBI investigation) there have been less than 200 state-filed complaints of voter fraud out of tens of millions vote cast in Texas.
Paxton’s office spent 22,000 hours, at a cost of your dollars, chasing this “rampant” voter fraud to find 16 cases of false addresses in 2020. None of these cases went to jail. Gov. Abbot, Ken Paxton, and the republicans in the state legislature have yet to provide any proof of massive voter fraud. Ken Paxton is now the face of Trumpism, whereby he crows about the rule of law and criminality of his enemies while skirting the laws for himself. In spite of economic crises, pandemics, scandals, and incompetence, they have convinced you that non-white, not-Republicans are stealing elections from you through the false flag of voter fraud.