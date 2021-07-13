LETTERS: Questioning sources, voter-fraud crusade and who was in charge of closed Capitol

David Skelton, Woodway

Trump's Capitol

Mr. Hunter's letter to the editor [Thursday] surely was full of anger, innuendoes and a gross mistake stating the Capitol has been closed "16 months." Perhaps 16 was a typo in printing of his letter or the previous article to which he was responding. If that statement was accurate, Trump would still have been in office ... no matter what people thought of the last election or The Big Lie story.

Nancy Marquis, Waco

Paxton's folly

The Republican party believes only it has a legitimate claim to power, a right only ever taken away when the wrong people vote or when too many people vote. Because of their outright panic, they are trying to “fix” a fake problem. Since 2015, the year that AG Ken Paxton was indicted for securities fraud (also now under FBI investigation) there have been less than 200 state-filed complaints of voter fraud out of tens of millions vote cast in Texas.