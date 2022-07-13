LETTERS: Raises for jailers only part of the solution

Systemic shortfalls

With respect to the rising inmate population in McLennan County, I don’t believe increased staffing should be the sole solution.

Don’t misunderstand me. A pay increase could go a long way to recruit and retain jailers. This is demanding work, and jailers should be properly compensated; however, county commissioners and jail officials need to consider the root of the problem: there are too many people in jail. We should be addressing this systemic issue before we throw money at the problem.

McLennan County has seen a significant inmate population increase. This stark change can be largely attributed to inmate releases early in the pandemic, followed by an uptick in crime. This problem has been exacerbated by the two-year shutdown at the courthouse.

While pretrial detention can preserve public safety (over 50 of these inmates awaiting trial have been charged with murder), we also hold people pretrial to ensure their attendance in court. Because of our cash bail system, nonviolent alleged offenders can be held simply because of their inability to pay. If inmates awaiting trial pose no threat to public safety, then we should not pay $80 a day to keep them away from their work, family and legal counsel.

We need to survey the inmates awaiting trial in our facilities and consider how we can provide particularized solutions to different groups. An analysis on distinct populations and time spent in jail could yield recommendations on resetting bail amounts or scheduling trials for long-time inmates.

We should also shift away from cash bail for low-level offenses. If the defendant is not a flight risk and poses little to no threat to the community, then we should not condition their liberty on their ability to pay. This could be coupled with a risk assessment system that would better predict a defendant’s threat to public safety and their flight risk.

Finally, we should address staffing shortages across the justice system. In addition to this jailer shortage, there are eight open positions in the DA’s office. That is eight fewer lawyers working these cases and seeking some kind of resolution. Additionally, McLennan County could benefit from a public defender’s office geared toward serving all indigent defendants.

While it is important that we address these staffing shortages in the short term, we have an opportunity to improve our justice system in a way that improves public safety, ensures a speedy trial and preserves liberty.

Peter Mungiguerra, Waco

Not enough juice

You have got to be kidding me. The city of Waco purchased a brand-new Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, and it was unusable for its intended purpose as a police vehicle because it could not power up the flashing lights and a laptop computer. We have a mayor’s office, a city manager, several assistant city managers, a purchasing department, a transportation department, a board of sustainability and who knows how many more who might have responsibility. Can the taxpayers please be told who screwed up on this one?

And if that is not enough, the city is set to buy 34 hybrid police vehicles at a price of more than $58,824 each at a time when ERCOT is warning us that on hot days we may not have enough electricity to power homes and businesses.

John Mayne, Waco