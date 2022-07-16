LETTERS: Raising Lake Waco not help right now

Loose with truth

Our present Waco-imposed draconian outside watering restrictions come with a few “what ifs,” starting with Waco’s move to impound more water for Wacoans to shield us from the drought we are now enduring. Promises apparently not kept, because the Waco City Council used the extra water to sell to surrounding communities.

Money always overwhelms sound reasoning. Because the city of Waco was loose with the truth, we will see with our own eyes the destruction of our years of work and investment in our home landscapes as they brown out and die. Words of how I feel cannot be published in a public forum.

David Michael Orosz, Waco

Golf’s best day

I enjoyed reading Chad Conine’s column “All eyes on home of golf” about The Open and St Andrews in Tuesday’s edition. It brought back great memories for my son, Drew, and I when we played at the Old Course in 2010.

As we walked off the 18th green and took our clubs from our caddie, we walked down the streets of St Andrews carrying our clubs toward our hotel, the Ardgowan, located next to the Claret Jug at the Dunvegan Hotel. Lo and behold, we noticed a young American sitting on the porch of the Claret Jug, and Drew and I both recognized that it was Chad Conine. Chad was spending a year in St Andrews writing a golf blog.

Drew and I celebrated one of our best golf days as most past champions have celebrated, at the Claret Jug with a rack of lamb. We also met the owners, Jack and Sheena Willoughby, as we heard from other friends that Jack is a Texas Aggie. The only thing missing from Chad’s article was the mention of sticky toffee pudding for dessert. Thanks for the sharing your memories, Chad, and glad you got to share it with your dad, John. A fine fellow he is.

Danny Palmer, Woodway

City, cool thyself

After reading all the articles about ERCOT requesting customers to adjust their thermostats higher to help save the grid, I then read an article about the city of Waco and what our city keeps its thermostats set on.

I was a little shocked to read that in the one building they were talking about it said they keep the thermostat set at 74 degrees. Meanwhile all residential customers are asked to set theirs at 78 or above. I can only imagine the savings for the taxpayers if our city would lead by example and set its thermostats at 78 like the rest of us.

I have worked outside the majority of my life and I kind of resent having to pay more and more taxes to help keep city workers nice and cool at 74. Instead of continuously raising the budget every single year maybe you could be like the rest of us and do your part to help. You would save energy and taxpayers’ money.

Louis Hirsch, Woodway

Suburban sandlot

Loved Rod Aydelotte’s picture in Friday’s newspaper with the mirror image poses of the “mini-mes” sitting next to the bronze statues of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig at Magnolia Market at the Silos.

I haven’t been to Magnolia Market yet myself, but to see these replicas of two of baseball’s miracle men, well, that just might be enough to lure this old lady to visit. Thanks, Gaineses.

Nancy Marquis, Waco