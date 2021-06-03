 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS: Re-education from '1619' narrative should scare us all
0 comments
LETTERSLETTERS

LETTERS: Re-education from '1619' narrative should scare us all

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

"When this campaign was at its lowest, the African American community stood up again for me," said President-elect Joe Biden. "You've always had my back, and I'll have yours."President-elect Joe Biden specifically thanked Black Americans during his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware Saturday night for helping propel him to the White House. He won about 87 percent of the Black vote according to exit polls.But what exactly does Joe Biden plan to do for Black Americans once in office?According to the NAACP, like most Americans, the pandemic is the most important issue for Black Americans. The COVID-19 mortality rate for Black Americans is two or more times as high as the rate for white Americans. A close second is racial justice an issue the Biden-Harris campaign, and the country, has focused on for months. "I never had to tell my daughter if she's pulled over make sure, for a traffic stop, put both hands on top of the wheel and don't reach for the glove box because someone may shoot you," said Biden "The fact of the matter is, there is institutional racism in America."The solutions around racial justice and policing are splintered among activists and Black Americans more generally. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has called for the passing of the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" which bans chokeholds and no knock warrants, ends qualified immunity for police and creates a nationwide use of force standard among other things. This is a measure that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has lobbied for and supports."The question asked if there is police misconduct and excessive force is to ask of that use of force, was it reasonable," said President-elect Kamala Harris. "Well as we all know we can reason away just about anything. The appropriate and fair question to ask is `was it necessary?'"But one step some activists have called for that has been roundly rejected by the Biden-Harris campaign is an effort to defund the police. which means diverting some of the spending for law enforcement to social services."Why would we keep putting taxpayers' hard earned dollars into a failing system, when we could actually put it into a useful and solution airy system that is good for everybody?" asked activist Ash-Lee Henderson.Ash-Lee Henderson is an activist from "The Movement for Black Lives" who worked with US Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib on legislation that uses federal dollars to reward cities and counties that defund their police departments. When asked about President-elect Biden's opposition to defunding police, Henderson says her response doesn't change no matter who's in office.  "If it makes it through the house, and it makes it through the Senate, and it gets to any President's desk, and they don't sign it, I would promise that you will continue to see the kind of fervor and rigor of peaceful and passionate and righteously rageful protests in the streets until Black people get what they want," said Henderson.While President-elect Biden hasn't been in support of defunding measures for law enforcement, he has expressed his support for funding a partnership between law enforcement and social workers to handle mental health emergencies. Jamal Andress, Newsy, Chicago

‘1619’ wrong

Everyone should get online, locate The New York Times’ “1619 Project” website, and judge for yourself if students, members of the military and others should be forced to accept their ideas. The Times’ introduction proclaims “1619 aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” Critical race theory proponents use “1619” as a foundation for their stated objective to re-educate the people of the United States. The main targets are impressionable children who trust the educators that embrace this racist diatribe.

“1619” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones proudly states that “Our democracy’s founding ideals were false,” referring to the Declaration of Independence. There is a common theme among “1619” contributors — America is and was a nation built and governed by “white enslavers.” NYT columnist Jamelle Bouie states: “America holds onto an undemocratic assumption from its founding: that some people deserve more power than others.” This history lesson refers to the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence that begins, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” Bouie quickly changes from rewriting history to a political tirade against the Republican Party. Other contributors twist historical fragments into a biased tapestry that portrays the United States of America as an institution designed by white people to enslave people of color. They claim capitalism is a brutal concept designed to take advantage of “Blacks.”

There is some historical material that is worthy of notice, but NYT writers never stray far from their political focus. One of the highlighted conclusions of the project proclaims, “A re-education is necessary.” The term “re-education” should have a chilling effect on anyone familiar with the Chinese Communist Cultural Revolution. “Re-education” camps were set up by the Red Guard to replace any remnants of capitalism or other Western ideas. Political prisoners either replaced those ideas with the thoughts of Chairman Mao under threat of torture and death.

Bobby Jack Blain, Woodway

Here are some statistics that take full measure of the winter weather crisis that gripped the region.

Grid still a mess

It has been over two months after the near-collapse of the Texas electric grid, which left millions freezing in the dark and may have killed over 100 Texans, yet we have very few answers about what happened or how to keep it from happening again. In the aftermath of the storm, our state leaders promised this session would not end without this problem being fixed. That has not happened. Billions over the normal costs were billed as ERCOT broke its own rules, yet no investigation occurred as to why. No action has been taken to ensure that this sort of event does not happen again.

Worse, as we head into summer, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation has warned that Texas may experience yet another energy shortfall. Texans deserve an independent investigation into what happened during winter storm Uri and what can be done to prevent another devastating blackout. Texans who wish to hold our leaders accountable should join the petition demanding such an investigation at https://p2a.co/wBfSJuY.

William E. King, Houston

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert