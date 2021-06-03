LETTERS: Re-education from '1619' narrative should scare us all

There is some historical material that is worthy of notice, but NYT writers never stray far from their political focus. One of the highlighted conclusions of the project proclaims, “A re-education is necessary.” The term “re-education” should have a chilling effect on anyone familiar with the Chinese Communist Cultural Revolution. “Re-education” camps were set up by the Red Guard to replace any remnants of capitalism or other Western ideas. Political prisoners either replaced those ideas with the thoughts of Chairman Mao under threat of torture and death.

Bobby Jack Blain, Woodway

Grid still a mess

It has been over two months after the near-collapse of the Texas electric grid, which left millions freezing in the dark and may have killed over 100 Texans, yet we have very few answers about what happened or how to keep it from happening again. In the aftermath of the storm, our state leaders promised this session would not end without this problem being fixed. That has not happened. Billions over the normal costs were billed as ERCOT broke its own rules, yet no investigation occurred as to why. No action has been taken to ensure that this sort of event does not happen again.