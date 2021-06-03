LETTERS: Re-education from '1619' narrative should scare us all

‘1619’ wrong
Everyone should get online, locate The New York Times’ “1619 Project” website, and judge for yourself if students, members of the military and others should be forced to accept their ideas. The Times’ introduction proclaims “1619 aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.” Critical race theory proponents use “1619” as a foundation for their stated objective to re-educate the people of the United States. The main targets are impressionable children who trust the educators that embrace this racist diatribe.
“1619” creator Nikole Hannah-Jones proudly states that “Our democracy’s founding ideals were false,” referring to the Declaration of Independence. There is a common theme among “1619” contributors — America is and was a nation built and governed by “white enslavers.” NYT columnist Jamelle Bouie states: “America holds onto an undemocratic assumption from its founding: that some people deserve more power than others.” This history lesson refers to the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence that begins, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” Bouie quickly changes from rewriting history to a political tirade against the Republican Party. Other contributors twist historical fragments into a biased tapestry that portrays the United States of America as an institution designed by white people to enslave people of color. They claim capitalism is a brutal concept designed to take advantage of “Blacks.”
There is some historical material that is worthy of notice, but NYT writers never stray far from their political focus. One of the highlighted conclusions of the project proclaims, “A re-education is necessary.” The term “re-education” should have a chilling effect on anyone familiar with the Chinese Communist Cultural Revolution. “Re-education” camps were set up by the Red Guard to replace any remnants of capitalism or other Western ideas. Political prisoners either replaced those ideas with the thoughts of Chairman Mao under threat of torture and death.
Bobby Jack Blain, Woodway
Grid still a mess
It has been over two months after the near-collapse of the Texas electric grid, which left millions freezing in the dark and may have killed over 100 Texans, yet we have very few answers about what happened or how to keep it from happening again. In the aftermath of the storm, our state leaders promised this session would not end without this problem being fixed. That has not happened. Billions over the normal costs were billed as ERCOT broke its own rules, yet no investigation occurred as to why. No action has been taken to ensure that this sort of event does not happen again.
Worse, as we head into summer, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation has warned that Texas may experience yet another energy shortfall. Texans deserve an independent investigation into what happened during winter storm Uri and what can be done to prevent another devastating blackout. Texans who wish to hold our leaders accountable should join the petition demanding such an investigation at https://p2a.co/wBfSJuY.