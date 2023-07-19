Just trash

Just sitting here thinking about all that Texas trash — regular trash, trash talk and money not well spent. Now, before you all pull out your six shooters and do the Texas two-step or drag out that worn out cliché “If you don’t like it, move,” I will not move but change is coming sooner than you think, like it or not.

Texas may be big and tall, but it sure thinks small. The Lone Star state lags behind in so many areas of importance. It’s near the bottom of the barrel in education, graduation, uninsured individuals concerning health care and most environmental issues.

One thing Texas doesn’t lag on is its love of trash. It blankets the state. It’s everywhere you look. Highways, country roads, waterways, neighborhoods — get the picture? Too many have become oblivious to it, as if it’s part of the natural landscape.

Texans say they care about this land. Well, prove it by not giving it the back of your hand. I walk many of these roads to make a little cash picking up cans, items that fall off trucks and lost money. It’s a sea of trash littered with hygiene products, diapers, liquor bottles, beer cans, drug paraphernalia and tons of plastic.

Too many Texans find it far too easy to roll their windows down and add to the de-beautification of the natural scenery. How about those wannabe cowboys riding their modern gas-guzzling horses that consist of half of a car and a bed that too often is used to throw unsecured trash bags or just trash? One doesn’t need to guess where much of that ends up. Yep, on the roads where it’s run over so the trash blows down the road.

Who is in charge of this continuous mess? Who is so ignorant to allow the trash to be mowed with the grass? What an eyesore. How about all those plastic bottles shredded into thousands of pieces? The litter crews are sent out to pick up what they can of the mess. Why are they putting items in one bag? What’s wrong with a few workers picking up trash while others pick up the recyclable items to be properly disposed of? What good does it do to save a few dollars now of manpower so you can spend millions ten years later for a new landfill at taxpayer’s expense?

Oh, by the way Gov. Grid, if you ever get out to see who’s picking up all that waste, many of the crews are Hispanic. Legal or not, they are doing work most feel is too below them.

Texas sure has some clueless politicians on every level, be it state, county or local.

As for Waco, keep your wonderful zoo thriving, Cameron Park intact despite pressure from greedy developers, and clean your beautiful rivers.

Please, concentrate on keeping your environment clean. Keep your animal shelter and the Animal Birth Control Clinic funded. You still have many animal problems due to animals not being neutered and animal cruelty. Don’t undercut all the progress that former Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. and former City Manager Wiley Stem, and concerned citizens, made with animal issues.

Stanley Oberst, Blum