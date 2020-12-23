LETTERS: Reader fighting on in search of work

The good fight
I knew it was going to be hard starting over at age 40. I just never thought in a million years it was going to be this insane.
I thought that if I got a bachelor’s degree in Technical Communication, it would open up a slew of jobs. I could be a copy editor, an event planner or a human resource specialist. The jobs seemed endless. Until the world shut down from a virus. I was just out of college, trying to get a job, and bam, any and every job that wasn’t essential closed. I couldn’t even get a job serving tables again.
Not one to give up, I started looking for jobs outside my degree. I applied to anything and everything. There are just two problems with that. I had too much experience for jobs that required a high school diploma and I did not have enough experience for a job that needed a basic bachelor’s degree. I would get maybe one interview for every 20 jobs I applied for. I am up to 250-plus job applications. Not good for someone with depression.
Then came the next problem: Each time I was turned down for a job, my depression would get worse. Now I am to the point that when I go into an interview, I am already defeated. I struggle to talk, as I stutter over each word, praying that no one is paying attention. I try so hard to stay confident but after a year of fighting for a job, it feels impossible. No one will give me a chance to prove myself and I feel like I am out of options.
At some point, things have got to get better. Right?
Stacy Teal, Gholson
USPS woes
It is long past time the citizens of the country demanded the dissolution and/or complete restructuring of the United States Postal Service. It has become nothing more than burdensome, overly bureaucratic, inefficient arm of the federal government, sucking money from the American taxpayer with bad decisions and poor service. Delivery of the mail should immediately go out for competitive bid to private industry.
The reason I write this is because I am currently trying to monitor the receipt of one small package that was sent to me here in Waco from the Minneapolis area, and one package I sent from Waco to the Salt Lake City area. Both packages were sent three-day priority mail. Both were received by the origin post offices on Wednesday, Dec. 9. As of this writing (Thursday, Dec. 17) neither package has been received at its destination. The last tracking information posted was Monday, Dec. 14, indicating that the packages were still “on their way,” but arriving late. The USPS website says that they are experiencing “unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to COVID-19.”
It seems to me that FedEx and UPS would have the same problems, yet everything that I have ordered and was shipped via those services continues to arrive on time or even early. I can only assume that FedEx and UPS don’t have unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to COVID-19, and I should have checked the USPS website before selecting it as my package carrier to avoid these delays.