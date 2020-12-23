LETTERS: Reader fighting on in search of work

The good fight

I knew it was going to be hard starting over at age 40. I just never thought in a million years it was going to be this insane.

I thought that if I got a bachelor’s degree in Technical Communication, it would open up a slew of jobs. I could be a copy editor, an event planner or a human resource specialist. The jobs seemed endless. Until the world shut down from a virus. I was just out of college, trying to get a job, and bam, any and every job that wasn’t essential closed. I couldn’t even get a job serving tables again.

Not one to give up, I started looking for jobs outside my degree. I applied to anything and everything. There are just two problems with that. I had too much experience for jobs that required a high school diploma and I did not have enough experience for a job that needed a basic bachelor’s degree. I would get maybe one interview for every 20 jobs I applied for. I am up to 250-plus job applications. Not good for someone with depression.