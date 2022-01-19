LETTERS: Reader laments state of representation in Congress

An embarrassment

In his Jan. 6 op-ed, Pete Sessions once again demonstrates what an embarrassment he is.

He lays the blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the feet of Nancy Pelosi, completely ignoring the true culprits: the twice impeached, one-term former president, his deluded minions and Sessions himself. Embarrassing.

It is well documented that Sessions promoted “Stop the Steal” leading up to Jan. 6 and then suddenly removed those incendiary social media posts on Jan. 7. When asked about why he was promoting the notion that the election was fraudulent and inciting people to violence, he said that he did that before he was sworn in — implying that this was acceptable behavior for an elected congressman, but not for a “sworn” congressman. Embarrassing.