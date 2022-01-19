LETTERS: Reader laments state of representation in Congress

An embarrassment
In his Jan. 6 op-ed, Pete Sessions once again demonstrates what an embarrassment he is.
He lays the blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the feet of Nancy Pelosi, completely ignoring the true culprits: the twice impeached, one-term former president, his deluded minions and Sessions himself. Embarrassing.
It is well documented that Sessions promoted “Stop the Steal” leading up to Jan. 6 and then suddenly removed those incendiary social media posts on Jan. 7. When asked about why he was promoting the notion that the election was fraudulent and inciting people to violence, he said that he did that before he was sworn in — implying that this was acceptable behavior for an elected congressman, but not for a “sworn” congressman. Embarrassing.
He has yet to repudiate the election lies and recognize President Biden as the legitimate winner. Why? Could it have to do with Sessions’ involvement in the scandal over the firing of the Ukrainian ambassador that Sessions inexplicably demanded? Does Trump have “something” on Sessions? Would this explain his blind loyalty over duty to our country and Constitution? Embarrassing and dangerous.
With this op-ed and his Jan. 6 interview on ABC News, Sessions once again shows that he is nothing but a partisan hack. The GOP (now controlled by Trump) issued talking points for members to attempt to divert attention from the true causes and impacts of Jan. 6, and Sessions dutifully regurgitated every one, including that he “had no idea that Congress was planning a day of events commemorating the insurrection…” Embarrassing.
Pete Sessions has been a legislator in Washington for 22 years and has managed to get two pieces of legislation passed in that time. In 2008 he ushered through a bill that created a commemorative coin for the Boy Scouts, and in 2005 he got a post office in Dallas renamed. To give credit where it is due, in 2016 he introduced a resolution to “recognize magic as a rare and valuable art form and national treasure.”
Beyond these impressive legislative accomplishments, he has simply voted along party lines 98.8% of the time. Sessions is literally the definition of a D.C. swamp dweller, and not even magic can change that.
Embarrassing.
Waco must do better.
Michael Larsen, Waco
Ignoring parallels
Enjoyed reading the parallels described in Harry Harelik’s Jan. 14 column about the “Ritchie Boys” of WWII and elements found in America’s divided society of today.
I believe those citizens of today who are unable for whatever reason to recognize the dangerous parallels may think the parallels don’t matter or even exist because they see themselves as on the “winning” team. They are purposely ignoring the evidence.
I am reminded of a passage l read by a religious person in Germany of that time. It made a great impression on me many years ago but unfortunately l cannot remember his name or exact wording, but the gist of it was lamenting the fact he had not protested when the German authorities “came for the Jews” and subsequent groups of other people. When they came for him there was nobody left to speak out for him.
To those citizens who feel they are safe and the negative changes in America don’t apply to them, recognize your “safe” status may not last. History does repeat itself.
Nancy A. Marquis, Waco