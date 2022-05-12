LETTERS: Reader officially ramps up headlight wars; GOP silent on plans

Headlight wars

What sort of headlamps do you have installed on your vehicle? Are they the brightest that money can buy? Do oncoming drivers flash their brights at you, only to realize that your high beams are even brighter?

The job that I have now demands that I report to the office before dawn, and so I must drive to work when conditions require the use of headlights.

Some of you have nuclear headlamps in your housings. And some of you are driving with high beams, fog lamps and even a light bar that are nothing short of blinding.

I am old enough to remember tagging along with my dad to the state inspection station to get the family car checked for roadworthiness. It wasn’t at all like it is today, where you can often sit in the car, honk the horn, press the brake pedal and operate the turn signals that you never use, and be on your way to getting a tag for another year on the road.

Back in my childhood, the inspection involved some specialized instruments to check for headlamp alignment and intensity. If that were still part of the vehicle inspection process, many of my fellow drivers wouldn’t pass. In fact, I was even pulled over for having 100-watt driving lights on my Toyota pickup back in the 1990s. The officer who pulled me over informed me that they were too bright and too far off the ground to be street legal. Where is that cop now? He’d be busy pulling over every other car I see headed my way to the office. Knowing that law enforcement is lacking here where I live, I decided to fight fire with fire and got myself a set of headlamps that claim to be 300% brighter than standard headlights. In the coming weeks, I plan to amplify the light output of my high beams and fog lamps. If that doesn’t satisfy my desire to punch oncoming drivers with more blinding intensity, I’ll add on a light bar — maybe two.

The days of vehicle inspections that took a half hour to perform are long gone, and with them, the notion that drivers and their vehicles will ever again be held to a standard of civility. The road is becoming more and more like a battlefield with each passing day.

Michelangelo Flores, Waco

Plans, GOP?

Hi Republicans! We’ve all been looking for you, especially you Republican senators and congressmen. We’ve been looking on television, and in the newspaper and all we hear is ... crickets. After 50 years of harping about your so-called pro-life thing ... crickets. What’s the deal? Is it sort of like the dog catching the car, and not knowing what to do with it? Are you embarrassed? Worried that the light will now shine on the fact that less than 20% of this country supports your extreme position? On the fact of your failure to stand up and support prenatal care? Child care tax credits? Paid family leave? Pretty much anything related to a child’s life? Never mind mama’s life.

We are all waiting to see what you are going to do to help all those children now, with all this time on your hands. And all your money. It’s already looking like you’ve got no plans for these kiddos. Yes? No? Still crickets? Tick, tick, tick. Republicans? Cat got your tongue?

Suzan Shinder, Robinson