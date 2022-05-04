LETTERS: Reader opposes Connally ISD bond; we need a vasectomy mandate

No Connally bond

Connally Independent School District is trying everything it can possibly do to get its $39 million dollar bond package, which was voted down last November, passed again.

What’s really bad is that a friend of mine and I went door to door Monday in the Poehls, Turtle Cove and Cherokee additions in Elm Mott, handing out flyers advising residents to vote against the bond, and probably 90% of the folks we spoke with said they hadn’t even heard about election, or the statewide election on two new constitutional propositions, which will be held at a different location than the CISD bond election. (Proposition 1 will authorize the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year. Proposition 2 raises of the Texas homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It would be wise to vote yes to each of these.)

By the way, we left the flyers on the residents’ front doors or cars. None of them were placed in mailboxes.

I’m quite sure this is exactly what Superintendent Wesley Holt and the CISD school board had in mind when they announced the bond election would be held at the CISD administration building. How many of the folks with no children in school even know where the administration building is located?

They also had the mail-in ballots sent to the CISD administration office for their personnel to take care instead of the McLennan County election office, which I highly question, even though when I called the county election office, they told me this was perfectly legal.

At one of the recent community meetings I attended, Superintendent Holt was asked why CISD didn’t mail out postcards with information about the bond election to all the eligible voters in the district and his response was, “it’s too expensive.”

When my daughter and some of her friends voted Tuesday they were not asked for any identification, which I thought was state law. In fact, the lady who waited on my daughter told her “I know you” and proceeded to write her name in the book. My daughter said she had no idea who the lady was, but did display her identification despite not being asked to do so.

It’s still not too late to defeat this bond, get out and vote Saturday.

Richard Wilshire, Elm Mott

Snip mandate

Since it looks a lot like Roe v. Wade just might be nullified by our apparently more conservative Supreme Court, why not pass a law that proposes a mandatory vasectomy in some cases for serial deadbeat dads, who refuse to be responsible for the kids they spent a reckless and selfish 15 minutes per child to bring into the world?

Or maybe the state should give financial aid for the children of proven rape and incest victims to adulthood, including education?

That would be ridiculous, right? I’m sure current state lawmakers would think so.

Steve Davies,

Waco