LETTERS: Reader says column comes up empty

Empty Cupp

Never have I read a column so one-sided, misleading and full of distortion as S.E. Cupp’s column entitled “How Biden got it so wrong” [Sept. 3]. She begins by calling it an “epic miscalculation.” Well if it was, then it was the Trump administration that miscalculated, not Biden. She goes on to state, “And yes, there’s a reason Obama — and Trump — couldn’t just quit Afghanistan.” But that’s exactly what Trump did. He negotiated a deal with the Taliban that involved releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners including their leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, who may become Afghanistan’s next president. Then he announced that our longest war was over and all American forces would leave Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. There was no plan in place for the orderly evacuation of American civilians and our allies. That’s what Biden inherited on Jan. 20.

It should have come as no surprise that the current Afghan government would quickly collapse and the Taliban would take over. We were never going to install a pro-western democratic government in Afghanistan with any chance of surviving after we were gone. We fought and bled for 20 years chasing a fantasy. No one expected the Afghan army to collapse as quickly as it did, certainly not the military or the CIA. Previous administrations spent huge amounts of money training and equipping them. Again, none of this was Biden’s doing.