LETTERS: Reader thoughts on democracy, Trump cults & political signs

About Trump

While most have already voted or are standing in line to do so, I feel the urge to express my sadness when I hear people voting based on misinformation and lies. QAnon and white supremacists, along with President Trump, have helped Russia reinforce the many social-media lies that too many believe as fact. Many of Trump’s problems are self-imposed, not caused by reputable news organizations that report the facts. His suggestion that the state of Michigan be liberated from its Democratic governor for pressing coronavirus protections helped promote a plot to kidnap and try the governor.

Speaking of misinformation, the social advances we could enjoy are not necessarily socialism by definition and certainly not communism. Do Americans really want to do away with social benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, community hospitals, fire departments, police, post offices and libraries? Those expressing their “freedom” by not wearing masks are killing more and more people of all ages daily. If Trump wins his current suit in the U.S. Supreme Court, many of us will not have affordable health insurance and those of us with pre-existing health conditions may find our lives endangered.