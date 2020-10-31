LETTERS: Reader thoughts on democracy, Trump cults & political signs

About Trump
While most have already voted or are standing in line to do so, I feel the urge to express my sadness when I hear people voting based on misinformation and lies. QAnon and white supremacists, along with President Trump, have helped Russia reinforce the many social-media lies that too many believe as fact. Many of Trump’s problems are self-imposed, not caused by reputable news organizations that report the facts. His suggestion that the state of Michigan be liberated from its Democratic governor for pressing coronavirus protections helped promote a plot to kidnap and try the governor.
Speaking of misinformation, the social advances we could enjoy are not necessarily socialism by definition and certainly not communism. Do Americans really want to do away with social benefits such as Social Security, Medicare, community hospitals, fire departments, police, post offices and libraries? Those expressing their “freedom” by not wearing masks are killing more and more people of all ages daily. If Trump wins his current suit in the U.S. Supreme Court, many of us will not have affordable health insurance and those of us with pre-existing health conditions may find our lives endangered.
As an independent, I believe in voting for the best in terms of character, which certainly leaves Trump out but otherwise could be any Republican or Democrat. Unfortunately, Trump has developed a cult following more than ready to consume his Kool-Aid. It’s sad that this nation tolerates his suggestions that violence may be necessary for him to remain in power if voting doesn’t go his way.
Luckily, a number of Republicans realize that he does not represent their values. Sadly, many of his supporters running for office are following his lead and are not honest.
Billy Rogers,
Euless
About signs
To Mike O’Bric: We live a few doors down from you and discovered two of our Trump signs had been taken from our yard. A neighbor across the street from you had their Trump sign taken, as did another neighbor. We don’t blame anyone in the Democratic Party. Could have been kids, could have been anyone!
Why do you write [Letters, Oct. 17] such mean-spirited things about the Republicans? You say it was the “fairy brigade of Trumpettes” who took your Biden signs. You wrote, “To the Trump cowards, put our signs back.” Why do you write such unkind things? We know many, many Trump backers and none of us are cowards. None of us are in a fairy brigade.
People take Biden and Trump signs out of other people’s yards. You don’t know who they are so why don’t you just put new ones in your yard as we did!
Bobbyee & Charles
(also a veteran) Oliver, Woodway
About democracy
How democratic do we expect America to be? Two of the last five presidential elections have been “won” by the candidate with the least number of popular votes. As in 2000, many of us expect this election will be decided in the Supreme Court.
That court will be comprised of a majority of justices who have been appointed by two less-than-popular presidents. And those justices will have been confirmed by a Senate majority that is representative of about 11 million fewer voters than the “Senate minority” party.
Our Constitution was written to prevent a tyranny of the majority but we now are governed by a tyranny of the minority. Does that sound like democracy to you?
Charles Stonick,
Granbury
