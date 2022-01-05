LETTERS: Reader unsure if home can handle SpaceX rattling

Quake insurance?
SpaceX in McGregor was at it again last week and the sound of the rocket engine they were testing felt longer and stronger at my house in Hewitt. I went inside and sat on my recliner and recorded my windows rattling. I’m concerned for the homes. I don’t believe any of our homes are built to a shaking or rattling specification.
I’m in the construction business and have been for many years and I recently called my home insurance representative and asked him if I had earthquake-like coverage. The answer was no, but I can’t convince myself that all this vibration felt from the engines being tested at SpaceX is good for my home or anyone else.
Rick Gutierrez, Hewitt
Go big on Mars
I applaud the letter by Maria Malachi [Dec. 30] about improving the roads.
I see that they are starting work on Mars Drive beginning Jan. 10. Just hope they do more than fill in the pot holes. It needs to be widened, adding signals, sidewalks and turning lanes.
I think the public would be be tolerant of any inconvenience knowing that construction is going to bring better streets. Go big or don’t even start.
Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt
Utopian idea
Wouldn’t it be great if a meeting could be held at the White House? A meeting called by our president, Joe Biden.
It would be a very nice dinner. The invitees would be McConnell, Judge Roberts, Pelosi, Schumer, all ex-presidents and a random citizen of the United States. They could start off by agreeing they are old and have made their money over the years and don’t need any more, except maybe for that citizen.
The purpose of the meeting simply would be, let’s all work together for the citizens and get the problems of this country solved in a bipartisan way. Show kindness and respect with faith in God being displayed. Bring back government of the people, by the people and for the people.
Philip Ballmann, Waco
Stay simple
In response to “Code broken” [Letters Jan. 2], I was slightly discombobulated when I read this person’s opinion.
“It’s not really code when everyone knows it,” according to the letter. For example, most people know a lot of codes. However I did not know what “Let’s go Brandon” meant. Now that I do, it is immature and very disrespectful. No matter who people voted for, you have to respect that no matter if you agree or are dissatisfied with America’s choices.
Making a secret code is equivalent to children playing games with each other. They then soon forget it’s a game between themt and move on to the next game that catches their short-term interest.
Adults calling people names is equivalent to child’s play. This world is complicated if you make it that way. Stay simple.
Carol Case Rougely, Waco
It’s a loaner
God did not give us this Earth. He loaned it to us to care for it.
Edward Lindsay,
Fort Worth