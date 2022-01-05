LETTERS: Reader unsure if home can handle SpaceX rattling

Ronald G. Smith, Hewitt

Utopian idea

Wouldn’t it be great if a meeting could be held at the White House? A meeting called by our president, Joe Biden.

It would be a very nice dinner. The invitees would be McConnell, Judge Roberts, Pelosi, Schumer, all ex-presidents and a random citizen of the United States. They could start off by agreeing they are old and have made their money over the years and don’t need any more, except maybe for that citizen.

The purpose of the meeting simply would be, let’s all work together for the citizens and get the problems of this country solved in a bipartisan way. Show kindness and respect with faith in God being displayed. Bring back government of the people, by the people and for the people.

Philip Ballmann, Waco

Stay simple

In response to “Code broken” [Letters Jan. 2], I was slightly discombobulated when I read this person’s opinion.